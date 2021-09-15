The road ahead of the Union Pines football team doesn’t get much easier coming off a loss to a 2A state title contender last week at home.
Still trying to adjust after missing 14 days of practice, scrimmages and contests, early in this campaign, the Vikings are growing on the fly against some of the top teams in the state. That continues this week going to Sanford to take on Lee County at 7:30 p.m., to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
North Moore and Pinecrest are off for their bye weeks on Friday.
Jason Trousdale, in his first season as head coach at Union Pines, sees Lee County on a similar level as the St. Pauls team the Vikings just played.
“They’re very well coached, they’re very physical, they have D1 athletes, they have a tradition and they’re a constant playoff team year in and year out,” Trousdale said. “They don’t have too many weaknesses; I ain’t seen any yet at least.”
In the 48-6 loss to St. Pauls last week, Union Pines moved the ball effectively, but was unable to close out the drives with scores.
“We feel like we are getting better every game. Even though the score didn’t indicate it last week. We feel like we are getting more physical,” Trousdale said. “We’re definitely going to have to play more physical with them to have a chance.”
The Vikings’ opponent this week, Lee County, has rolled through its three nonconference wins this season over Northwood, South Granville and Fuquay-Varina. In a short week after a COVID-19 cancellation, the Yellow Jackets lost 41-13 to 4A power Glenn in Week 2.
Senior quarterback Will Patterson is passing at a 62 percent success rate this season with 879 yards through the air and nine touchdown passes. Senior receivers Tyric McKendall and Kenyon Palmer lead the team in receiving yards and each have two receiving scores apiece.
The offense is also aided in the backfield with a plethora of capable ball carriers, like B.J. Brown, Kendal Morris, T.J. Johnson Dayreon Jennings with a team-best three rushing touchdowns.
Jennings and Johnson also anchor the defense, and lead that unit in tackles. Junior defensive tackle Ross Johnson has three sacks this season.
“St. Pauls and Lee County are both really good football teams. We know that and we’re just going to give it our best and see how the cards fall,” Trousdale said.
While going through a tough stretch, the Vikings are continuing to put it together on offense and defense, but Trousdale said there are still parts to their game that he wants to see cleaned up.
Conference games to follow this matchup include a trip to Scotland, a home game against Richmond and a road game at Hoke County in the coming weeks.
“For us to have a chance to be successful, we’ve got to really limit the penalties,” Trousdale said. “We’ve got to be really detail-oriented in what we do and we’ve got to be able to control the clock.”
The teams have played seven times in the last eight seasons, and Lee County has won each matchups by an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points per game. The teams played in March in the spring season, and Union Pines scored 14 points in the loss for the most points scored in the series.
