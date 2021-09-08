For the second time this season, the Pinecrest football team takes on a team coming off an appearance in last season’s state title matchup when it hosts Grimsley Friday at 7 p.m.
Both teams enter the matchup undefeated on the season. Pinecrest claimed a 16-7 win in a defensive battle against Middle Creek last week.
The Whirlies are 2-0 on the season, coming off a spring season where they claimed the 4A state championship. Grimsley’s last loss came in December 2019, and now it takes a 12-game win streak into the matchup with Pinecrest. Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said the Whirlies are on the level that Pinecrest is aspiring to reach now, and an all-hands-on-deck effort will be needed at home Friday.
“Our engines have to run on all eight cylinders. We have to have all three facets of the game doing their best. We have to stop the run and pressure the quarterback,” Curtin said. “Offensively we’ve got to reestablish momentum. We’ve got to get rhythm. We need to make sure that we get a good rhythm.”
The pass-heavy Whirlies are led by senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, a James Madison commit, who has passed for 561 yards and nine touchdowns through two games this season. Three of his receivers have multiple touchdown receptions this season, including one of his top targets, Tyson Resper, with four scoring grabs.
“They have a really good quarterback and they have really good receivers so they are going to look to expose our DB’s by hitting us short and then trying to hit us with the deep balls,” senior linebacker Kesler Atkinson said. “Their running backs like to bounce it outside so we’re going to have to force everything back to the middle and let our insides do what they do best.”
On the other side of the ball, the Grimsley defense has allowed 19 points in two games, all of which came in the 21-19 comeback win over Reagan two weeks ago. Senior Quran Deablo anchors the linebacker group, senior Tamorya Thompson on the defensive line and senior Tyler Clyburn in the defensive secondary are some of the top performers on that unit.
Grimsley’s defense is playing this season without five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw, who committed to UNC in August. He is out for the year recovering from shoulder surgery.
Pinecrest will play this matchup with a major question mark in the air at the quarterback position. Starter Brodie Karres missed the Middle Creek game and is questionable for the Grimsley game.
“Brodie just has a way of being another coach on the field. It’s really nice to have him,” Curtin said.
In the win over the Mustangs, the Patriots had 126 yards of total offense and both touchdowns came by way of interceptions returned for scores.
The defense also forced several turnovers, converting two interceptions into touchdowns against Middle Creek. Atkinson had the second one that put the team up for good.
“We knew that the offense had to rely on us, just like we relied on them heavily during the Rolesville game. It wasn’t our best defensive game,” Atkinson said while also mentioning how close-knit the team is this year. “Defense just knew we needed to pull it together for the team and just hoped the offense could bring it sometime during the game.”
Defensive coordinator Travis Scales is in his first year of leading the defense, and through the first three games, his unit has come to play.
“We as a staff are excited,” Curtin said. “(Scales) doesn’t ask too much on a regular basis, but we do ask some herculean things of our kids. But boy do they respond.”
Both teams come into the matchup ranked inside the top 10 of the HighSchoolOT East and West football rankings. Grimsley is the No. 3 team in the West, and Pinecrest is the No. 7 team in the East, according to the rankings.
Vikings Host Bulldogs In Search of First Win
Surrendering another fourth-quarter lead, Union Pines dropped to 0-2 Friday in a 20-16 loss at Western Harnett, and now welcomes the defending 2AA state runner-up in St. Pauls Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the year in COVID-19 protocol and missed the first two weeks of the season because of it. St. Pauls opened the season Monday against Northside Jacksonville, and it claimed a 51-13 win
“They are as good as advertised. They have a threat at quarterback and two outstanding running backs and a few good receivers so they have a lot of weapons,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “Their offensive line plays only on offense and rarely on defense so this will be a tall task. They might even be better than last year.”
On offense, junior KeMarion Bladwin rushed for three touchdowns in the win for the Bulldogs, after serving as a key piece for the team’s state title game run a season ago. He is aided on the ground by Edderick James, who also had a 90-yard touchdown reception.
Along with having a major run threat, senior quarterback Mikail Breeden returns with several rising upperclassmen to throw the ball to.
Despite having two games under their belt to St. Pauls’ one, Trousdale said there isn’t much of an advantage in terms of in-game conditioning.
“The two games we’ve lost, we lost in the fourth quarter so I’m not sure if we are fully recovered from our 14 days off so I’m not sure that’s going to matter much,” he said.
The Vikings get two starters back this week to return to nearly full strength with two nonconference games over the next three weeks.
“We need to be playing good football,” Trousdale said. “I think we can go out and beat them, but it will require us playing our best football. They are a good team, but if we play our A-plus game out there, I think we can play with them.”
Union Pines has lost its last two meetings in the series with St. Pauls, including a 48-13 loss at St. Pauls in 2019.
Mustangs Eye 4-0 Start at West Columbus
North Moore looks to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1994 season at West Columbus Friday at 7 p.m.
The lengthy road trip will close out the nonconference slate for the Mustangs, who have enforced their will to its first three opponents by a 109-34 total.
The win last week over Elkin showed signs of the Mustangs turning the corner in terms of cleaning up their play.
“The first two weeks, I think our biggest enemy was ourselves. We were playing hard and playing physical, but we weren’t playing very disciplined,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “We will never be a flag-free football team with the type of offense and defense we run. What I want to make sure we eliminate is some of the dumb fouls.”
West Columbus (1-0) had its first few games of the season washed off the schedule, and the Vikings opened with a 36-12 win over the Sandhills Titans last Friday.
In that win, Unique Kelly rushed for two scores for West Columbus and quarterback Donte Moore had a passing and rushing touchdown. The spread look of this team provides on offense is a new challenge for the Mustangs, Carrouth said.
“From top down probably the most athletic team we’ve seen in the four games we’ve seen as far as tape goes,” Carrouth said. “They’ve got a lot of guys who can really run and do a lot with it when they get the ball in their hands.”
North Moore defeated Elkin last week, 49-14, and its run game collected more than 400 yards in the win.
A win this week would be remarkable in the record books, but also serve as a point of pride for North Moore entering the new 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference starting in two weeks.
“I think the best thing for us, it would be great to be able to start conference play undefeated,” Carrouth said. “The main thing for us is to keep getting better every week. I don’t want our guys to start getting complacent.”
