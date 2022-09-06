0E7A3383.JPG

North Moore’s Parker King (8) and Demark Kennedy (21) go up to deflect a pass against South Davidson last Thursday. The Mustangs close out non-conference play at home against West Columbus Friday at 7:30 p.m.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Both North Moore and West Columbus made runs into the second round and beyond in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs last fall, and when the teams met in the regular season last year, it was a closely contested ballgame.

When the teams face off in Robbins Friday at 7:30 p.m., the close to the Mustangs’ non-conference schedule marks the toughest matchup of the season.

DSC_2702.JPG

Pinecrest’s Yesaya Moler (6) stalks Middle Creek quarterback Josh Anderson (8) last week in the Patriots win at home.
HSFB-Union Pines v Western Harnett

Union Pines’ Brody Tranel (20) and Sincere Bonner (53) pass by the new spirit rock before Union Pines’ non-conference game at home against Western Harnett last week.

