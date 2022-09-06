Both North Moore and West Columbus made runs into the second round and beyond in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs last fall, and when the teams met in the regular season last year, it was a closely contested ballgame.
When the teams face off in Robbins Friday at 7:30 p.m., the close to the Mustangs’ non-conference schedule marks the toughest matchup of the season.
West Columbus (3-0) has defeated Union, 55-0, to open the season, and followed with a 53-9 win over West Bladen and defeated the Sandhills Titans last week.
Lovers of powerful run games will appreciate the matchup. North Moore’s three back, two tight end offense came in averaging more than 260 yards per game, and West Columbus rushed for 585 yards in the first two wins of the season.
Leading the Vikings’ offensive attack is senior running back Cameron Eady with more than 328 yards rushing in the first two games and six touchdowns.
Junior James Axelberg has passed for four touchdowns on six completions in the first two games.
While the game is one of the first real tests for the Mustangs this season, the Mustangs’ 3-0 record marks the best record of any of the first four opponents for the Vikings.
Last season, the matchup at West Columbus was decided by four points, which ultimately came down to a pair of two-point conversions the North Moore defense stopped in the back-and-forth matchup.
Senior Xander Axelberg is the team’s top tackler, and he collected 23 total tackles and three tackles for loss in the first two matchups this season.
Based on the MaxPreps roster, the Vikings will bring a lot of size up front, with 10 players listed as an offensive or defensive lineman weighing 250 pounds or more.
After the win over South Davidson, North Moore football coach Andrew Carrouth praised his team’s toughness, and knew that had to continue the rest of the season to be successful. Slightly oversized in the trenches, toughness will be a key for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs’ run game has seemed to find some top ball carriers come to the forefront in the first three games, with Jakarey Gillis and Kolby Ritchie sharing handoffs with a host of other backs.
The starters for North Moore on defense have been relentless to the first three opponents they’ve faced, holding Carver and South Davidson to negative rushing yards. Both of those games were shutouts.
Pinecrest Eyes Third Straight Wins at Grimsley
To close out a tough non-conference schedule on the road, the Pinecrest football team has momentum on its side after a road win at Anson and followed up with its best performance of the season in the 26-point win over Middle Creek at home.
Now Pinecrest (2-1) takes on one of the top teams in the 4A West in Grimsley (2-0) and on the road to add to the test for the Patriots.
The Whirlies come off a bye week for the matchup, and have defeated Clayton, 42-14, on the road, and then opened at home with a 40-34 win over Reagan.
In the first two games of the season, Grimsley has rushed for nearly 600 yards as a team, set up by sophomore Mitchell Summers with 387 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Grimsley’s passing game focuses around receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson with more than 140 yards receiving each. Taylor has caught three scores, and Anderson has one.
Another sophomore has made an impact this season on defense with Bryce Davis tallying 20 tackles and four tackles for loss. The Whirlies defensive front is anchored on 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior defensive tackle Jamal Jarrett, a Georgia commit. He has seven tackles and one sack in two games.
Pinecrest lost to Grimsley 28-14 when the teams played in Southern Pines last season.
Vikings Hope Momentum Carries on the Road
Hitting the road for the second time in the first four games, the trip to St. Pauls for Union Pines is a chance to see if the Vikings are capable of putting behind a win to refocus again. After the win Thursday against Western Harnett at home, that was what the players and coaches expressed they wanted to see the most, also some improvement in the operation of the game to limit penalties was another point of emphasis.
Kickoff at St. Pauls is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (1-1) had an off week in Week 3 with the cancellation of the scheduled game against Northside Jacksonville following a stabbing incident on the Northside Jacksonville last week. Westover dealt St. Pauls a 40-6 loss in Week 2.
Senior running back Kemarion Baldwin has been an impending force to stop for St. Pauls on the ground the last three years, and comes in with 389 yards in the first two contests. He has found the endzone four times.
Chris Bryant is the Bulldogs’ leading receiver, while passing will not be a main focal point of the offense, and he has two interceptions on defense.
Union Pines’ offense has seemed to turn the corner from their woes last year by mastering a smaller playbook, and seniors like quarterback Ben Finkelstein, receiver Brendan Ortega, running back Russ Schaper and junior running back Ethan Biggs have flourished in the system.
This is the fifth straight full season the Vikings and Bulldogs have faced off. Union Pines won the first meeting in 2017, and has lost the last three, including a 48-6 defeat at home last season.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
Main photo
NMW4.jpg
Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot
North Moore’s Parker King (8) and Demark Kennedy (21) go up to deflect a pass against South Davidson last Thursday. The Mustangs close out non-conference play at home against West Columbus Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Inside photos
Rock.jpg
Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot
Union Pines’ Brody Tranel (20) and Sincere Bonner (53) pass by the new spirit rock before Union Pines’ non-conference game at home against Western Harnett last week.
Moler.jpg
Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Pinecrest’s Yesaya Moler (6) stalks Middle Creek quarterback Josh Anderson (8) last week in the Patriots win at home.
