Off to the best start for the program in 16 years, North Moore found out quickly after its win Friday that its Week 3 opponent, South Davidson, would not be able to play due to being in COVID-19 protocols.
Monday, the Mustangs found their new opponent in Elkin, who has been one of the better 1A programs in the state in recent years. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“When they reached out, I thought it was a perfect fit for both of us and kind of what we both were looking for,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said.
North Moore (2-0) defeated North Stokes, 34-6, at home last week to become the first team to win its first two contests since the 2005 season.
Elkin (1-0) did not play its Week 2 contest against West Wilkes due to the opponent being in COVID-19 protocol. In its only action this season, the Buckin’ Elks defeated North Wilkes, 42-33.
In that win, North Wilkes out-gained the Buckin’ Elks by more than 160 yards on offense, but had three interceptions.
Early in the season, Carrouth wants his team to have a measuring-stick outing to see where the team stacks up among one of the state’s best programs.
“You kind of say we play the toughest brand of football and this and that, and now you get to match that up with somebody else to see where you fall on that end,” Carrouth said. “It will be a tough matchup for us, but that’s what we need right now. We really want to get a feel for how good we are right now. We’ve got a ton to clean up on our end as well.”
After being penalized 15 times for more than 80 yards in the win over North Stokes, the Mustangs look to clean up that part of their game that went past the typical penalties their coach can understand.
“We’re having penalties at inopportune times. We’re also having some of the dumb penalties,” Carrouth said. “We’ve got to make sure that we are playing smart.”
Like the Mustangs, Elkin is a run-heavy team as it rushed for nearly 300 yards in the season-opening win.
Another dual-threat quarterback faces the Mustangs in junior Jackson Sturdivant. The team also returns all-conference players Blaine Adams on the offensive line, senior linebacker Giancarlo Taglianetti and senior kicker Thomas McComb.
“Everything they do offensively starts with the quarterback. He’s really athletic,” Carrouth said. “Up front, they are big. They’ve got a lot of size, especially on one side of the offensive line. Defensively, they really fly to the football well.”
Along with excessive penalties, Carrouth said he wants to see his team wrap up the ball a lot better than in the first two weeks.
“Defensively, we’ve got to tackle a lot better. In a lot of situations last week, we were getting hats to the football, but we were not making tackles when we got there,” Carrouth said. “Especially this week with as athletic as these guys are, we’re going to have to tackle and going to have to tackle in open space.”
Patriots Look to Keep Rolling at Middle Creek
Riding high off two wins to open the season, Pinecrest travels to Middle Creek this week in hopes of improving to 3-0 this season against a team that encountered a coaching change late in the offseason. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Following the immediate resignation of former coach Randy Ragland, former Lee County defensive coordinator Andrae Jacobs took over the Middle Creek program on Aug. 4.
Middle Creek (1-1) lost in the season opener against Fuquay-Varina, 21-14, and then rebounded in Week 2 with a 22-0 win over Garner.
The Mustangs’ offense runs on senior quarterback Chad Kearns. Returning from last year’s 6-2 team is senior wide receiver Adam Booker. Against Garner, sophomore athlete Brandon Ihle scored multiple rushing touchdowns from the quarterback position.
“Middle Creek is going to bring a really good defense. Middle Creek is going to bring a solid offense. It’s going to be a battle of discipline I think,” coach Bob Curtin said. “They’ve got really good athletes and I think we can match up athletes for athletes.”
Pinecrest’s (2-0) defense comes into the matchup riding five straight scoreless quarters after a shutout of Anson in Week 2.
“Our defense continuing to be dominant is really important. I’m not saying that we’re going to hold Middle Creek to something crazy, but we need to contain the game,” Curtin said. “We need to control the game from the defensive side of the ball.”
To roll over into this week of practice, Curtin had seen his team string together solid practices to start off the week in preparation for the Mustangs.
“I think we’re focused. We’re tracking hard. We had a great practice (Monday) and we had a really solid practice (Tuesday),” Curtin said. “We’ve just got to be careful. They’re going to throw a lot of screens, throw a lot of short passes to try and exploit our ends and their youthful zeal.”
A win would improve Pinecrest to 3-0 for the first time since the 2019 season.
Pinecrest won the last meeting between the teams in 2014.
Union Pines Heads To Western Harnett
Mistakes typical with a first game hit the Union Pines football team in the loss at Gray’s Creek to open the season, and now the Vikings move on this week in search of their first win against a familiar opponent.
Union Pines (0-1) goes to former conference foe Western Harnett (0-2) in Week 3 as both sides look to notch their first wins of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles lost to South Johnston and West Johnston to open the season and that extended the program’s losing streak to 18 straight games, dating back to the 2019 season.
Zac Tenuta’s squad returns seven players on offense from a year ago, including quarterback Trent Botts, running back Elijah Bass, wide receiver Ian Bristow and athlete Sebastian Tyson.
Union Pines has won the last five meetings in the series with the Eagles, including a 49-12 win to close out the spring season.
