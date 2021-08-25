Coming off a momentum-building win on the road against a top 4A team this weekend, the Pinecrest football team doesn’t want to lose any of that forward progress with its home opener against Anson Friday.
The 2A Bearcats are coming off a 34-27 loss to Mountain Island Charter, a 1A opponent. Now more than four days removed from defeating Rolesville, Pinecrest (1-0) has put that win in the rear-view mirror.
“We’ve got to put the past before us and keep moving forward,” senior running back Xavier Dowd said. “We’ve got to do better than we did if we want to go farther. We’ve got to go farther.”
Dowd rushed for 154 yards in the win as the Patriots’ backfield rushed for 375 yards as a team in the 40-36 triumph Saturday.
Anson (0-1) will provide a physical challenge in the trenches.
“I think they’re strong and solid. They’re going to play very good football up front,” coach Bob Curtin said. “They have a lot of good athletes that go both ways. That’s just a testament to their heart.”
A spring 2021 season produced a 2-3 record for the Bearcats as the team was run heavy with more than 1,000 yards on the ground compared to less than 300 yards passing.
Among some of the two-way returners for the Bearcats are Deondre Crowder, Dimitri Clark, Decorian Gainey, Toney Gainey and Contavious Little.
Crowder is the team’s returning tackler from a season ago, and he also saw time at running back.
Slowing the ground game as the defense comes off a shutout in the fourth quarter against Rolesville is a focus of the Patriots.
“Defensively we are going to have to stop that run first and have to force that quarterback throw,” Curtin said. “We will build off Saturday’s fourth-quarter discipline.”
The days in practice to follow the win over a state championship participant from a year ago have been one of energy and emotion for Pinecrest. The challenge has been focusing that energy, Curtin said.
The senior leaders on the team understand that while the win was one to take pride in, there were aspects – like the two lost fumbles and 157 yards of penalties – from that needed to be cleaned up.
“It’s been amazing,” Dowd said of the practices. “We’re coming out here and getting after it, and the defense is showing us work. We’ve got a little clean up to do after Rolesville.”
Union Pines at Gray’s Creek
After sitting out 14 days due to COVID-19 protocols, the Union Pines football team is back together again with a short week to prepare for its first opponent of the season.
Add on top of that the team is continuing to work on installing its offense and defense after the preseason was put on pause for the quarantine.
“It’s exciting to have all the kids back. That’s always a good thing because we missed them over the two weeks,” coach Jason Trousdale said. “Now we can get back to putting in the rest of our offense, defense and special teams.”
The Vikings take on a Gray’s Creek squad under new coach Jon Sherman that took a 40-0 setback to Hoke County in Week 1.
This will be the first contact action for the Vikings against another team, as the team entered the quarantine the week that scrimmages were planned.
“The one thing I keep saying though is Gray’s Creek has already two scrimmages and a game and we haven’t done anything yet. It’s going to be a challenge just because of that,” Trousdale said.
For the 14 players that were vaccinated and allowed to practice, Trousdale said they worked out exclusively with the coaches in a demanding lifting and conditioning regimen, while the rest of the team was on their own to do workouts the coaches sent them daily.
Now the group came back to prepare on three days of practice.
“It’s all hands on deck. We’ve 41 or 42 kids in here,” he said. “Whether it’s special teams or whatever it is, we expect all of them to contribute.”
Gray’s Creek’s offense has a little different look than the Wing-T it operated in the past. The Bears feature freshman quarterback Elijiah Oehlke, junior wide receiver Camden Bragg and tight ends Elijah Wilson and Ty Stewart in the passing attack, as well as senior Armer Mitchell at running back. Mitchell also played a big part in the return game for the Bears last week.
Dalton Wilms and Nathan Toto lead the Gray’s Creek defense as seniors at linebacker. They both are the leading returning tacklers from a year ago.
“They like to run the ball and are in the (shotgun) exclusively. They have a very good two-way guy back (Mitchell). He’s also their corner and return guy, and is a special, special talent,” Trousdale said. “I think they are pretty well fit on the offense and defense line. The score of the Hoke game wasn’t an indication of how close that game was.”
The Vikings have won their last three season openers. Union Pines won the last meeting between the two sides in 2016. Prior to that, Gray’s Creek had won 11 of the previous 12 matchups.
North Stokes at North Moore
Also entering Week 2 at 1-0, the Mustangs welcome North Stokes for their home opener looking to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2005.
“We just want to keep this training rolling. We’ve got some teams we can be competitive with this entire season,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “We want to go out and do the best we can as far as going out and playing ball.”
North Moore overcame giving up a 99-yard touchdown on its first defensive play last week at Carver for a 26-14 win, and now faces a team that defeated South Davidson 20-0 in the opening week.
The Vikings enter the fall 2021 season with first-year coach Jamie Fortner.
Of the returners back from the 3-4 season in the spring, Victor Martinez rushed for more than 500 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Elijah Cone rushed for a pair of touchdowns while also passing for more than 200 yards.
“Their quarterback is a really good athlete,” Carrouth said. “He reminds me of (former North Moore quarterback) Gage Pennington a little bit as far as the way he can run around in the backfield.”
Last season, North Stokes allowed an average of 29 points per game on defense.
“Defensively, they are really sound at what they do,” the Mustangs coach said. “Not many times are they out of position. They’re going to fly to the football and they’re going to be physical when they get there.”
North Moore’s offense is coming off a 300-plus yard rushing performance against Carver and the defense held Carver to less than 100 yards of total offense in the second half after the long score on the first play.
“One of the things we preached to our guys this week was cleaning up our mistakes from last week and just the mental stuff to get that out of the way,” Carrouth said. “Those are the types of things we were able to recover from on Friday night, and I was really proud of our guys for being able to do that. Against a good team, you’re not going to get that option.”
North Stokes won 32-21 the last time these teams faced off in 2019. Before that, North Moore had won the previous two meetings by a combined 99-7 score.
