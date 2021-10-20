On top of the homecoming buzz around Union Pines’ home Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup against Southern Lee, both sides come into the contest looking to claim a much needed win.
For Southern Lee, a victory would mark the first in 12 games, and Union Pines comes into the game in hopes of claiming its first win in the new conference.
“They’re going to be a handful,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “They are really big physical kids and it’s going to be hard to move the ball on them on offense.”
Union Pines lost 52-12 at Hoke County Friday, in a game that got out of hand quickly in the second quarter as the Buck scored in all three phases of the game. Southern Lee has been off since last Tuesday when the Cavaliers lost 58-0 at Richmond.
The Cavaliers (0-7, 0-4 Sandhills) bring threats in all three aspects.
Joshua Stone, a senior quarterback and all-around athlete, has been a major piece of the offense, along with running backs Christian Matthews and Trent Johnson.
On the defensive side of the ball, freshman Michael Tate-Blanks leads the team with 43 tackles, two for a loss and two fumble recoveries.
Freshman kicker Bryan McCollum has made three field goals with a long of 40 yards this season, and has accounted for a third of the team’s scoring.
“They give a variety of different things offensively. They line up in a bunch of formations and have a ton of speed,” Trousdale said. “They are a young team that’s well coached. The kids that they have out there are playing really hard.”
Union Pines (1-7, 0-3 Sandhills) has placed a major focus on ball control ahead of the matchup with Southern Lee. Trousdale expects this to be a close four-quarter game, meaning the effects of turnovers could have a bigger impact on the game.
“We’ve got to take care of the football. We turned it over three times against Hoke. When you do that, you set up short fields, or in our case, one of them was returned for a touchdown,” Trousdale said. “You’ve got to be able to do well in all three phases. If you win two out of three, we’ll win the game.”
Southern Lee’s offense has struggled to generate points this season, averaging a touch over five points per game, and only scoring more than seven points on two occasions in nonconference play. The Cavaliers have scored 10 points combined in four Sandhills Athletic Conference games.
The Vikings have scored 18 points in three conference matchups.
Homecoming brings another element for Union Pines to work around.
“We’ve got to isolate ourselves. They have all that stuff, but at the end of the day, you’ve got a job to do. It’s all fun and games, but we’re going out there to try and win a football game,” the Vikings coach said. “If we play well, I like our chances.”
Union Pines has won four of the last six meetings between the teams.
Pinecrest Have Chance to Lock Up Second
The longtime rivalry between Pinecrest and Hoke County means throwing out records in any given season when the teams face off. The teams meet in Southern Pines for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“They play us tough every single year,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “The familiarity breeds a little bit of a rivalry over there. They’ve got good athletes and they are gritty and tough. We’ve got to play incredibly disciplined.”
Outside of the 2019 win for the Bucks to close the regular season, the Patriots have dominated the series as of late, winning 11 of the last 13 meetings. Last year, Pinecrest needed a safety late in the game to claim a 22-20 win.
Last time out, Pinecrest (7-2, 3-1 Sandhills) defeated Scotland 31-25. Hoke County (4-5, 2-3 Sandhills) handled Union Pines in a 52-12 win.
Junior Warren Avery had 111 yards of total offense last week in the win over the Vikings, rushing for 55 yards, receiving 40 yards and passing for 16 yards with one touchdown scored on the ground.
Senior Kamonte Williams scored twice in the win, returning a punt for a score and also receiving a touchdown pass.
“We’re not going to treat them as no less or no more. We’re going to go in and do our thing. No yards and no touchdowns is our goal,” senior defensive lineman Jayden Scott said. “They always seem to find a way to play us close. We’re going to go in, do our thing and walk out like it’s a business trip.”
Senior linebacker Matthew Leach tallied 12 tackles in the win over the Vikings, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
“We’re looking at this Hoke game as if it’s Grimsley or Richmond. We’re going to put our best foot forward,” Curtin said. “We’re not going to try and coast into the playoffs and hope we get in. We want that first at-large bid so to speak. The No. 1 goal is to get after Hoke in all three facets.”
Pinecrest used turnovers and three rushing scores to claim the win over Scotland. A win this week would lock in second place in the conference standings.
After having a few weeks midway through the season where the offense struggled to consistently move the ball, the Patriots have found a combination that works for the team with veteran running backs and a young quarterback. The Patriots totaled 230 yards of total offense against Scotland.
North Moore Look To Rebound Versus Graham
After taking its first loss of the season, this week’s homecoming matchup for North Moore against Graham will be the first time the Mustangs will look to rebound Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Taking a 36-38 loss to Cummings on the road, North Moore played down to the wire with the 2A Cavaliers, and now will face their crosstown rival at home. Graham handed Jordan-Matthews a 56-0 loss last week.
“They’ve had some good days with a very positive attitude. They know they were very close the other night to be able to beat a very good football team,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That’s kind of energized us this week.”
North Moore (7-1, 2-1 Mid-Carolina) will look to slow down the passing game from the Red Devils. Graham (4-3, 2-1 Mid-Carolina) has passed for more than 1,700 yards and scored 19 times through the air behind senior quarterback Dexter Flood. Mahki Enoch and Khavarie Hightower have combined to have caught a majority of the passes and 18 of the 19 touchdowns this season.
“They’re fast. It’s a similar situation to last week where they’ve got four or five guys that are very hard to single cover,” Carrouth said. “The quarterback is very good as far as making decisions and very good with his feet. He will buy himself time to make throws.”
Junior T.J. Mitchell has rushed for 413 yards and four scores.
That offense has led to scoring an average of 32 points per game this season.
Linebacker Gabriel Spriggs has 85 tackles, including 20 for loss this season.
The 36 points scored by Cummings is the most points scored against North Moore’s defense this season, as the Cavaliers rushed for 250 yards.
“One of the things we looked at the other night, we had 121 yards of penalties and they had 45. We’ve still got to continue to cut down on the penalties and that was one of the big things that hurt us the other night,” Carrouth said. “I think our guys are really locked in.”
This is the second time this season Graham has come to Moore County. The Red Devils lost 55-18 to Union Pines in Week 6.
