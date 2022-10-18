In the win last week at home, the Pinecrest football team didn’t have its best week of focus in practice, or its best showing on the field Friday night.
But the Patriots were still able to come away with a win. Finding a way to win at all costs will be required the next two weeks in the Patriots’ pursuit of the school’s first conference title in football. The next step in that is a road trip to Hoke County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“We have to sharpen up a little bit. I didn’t feel like we were really focused, in line, in tune last Friday night. Just trying to clean some of that up and cleaning up our focus,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “We want to finish this thing and have great practice every day.”
The Patriots (6-2, 4-0 Sandhills) held off Scotland at home to avoid a homecoming letdown. With the defense forcing four turnovers and the offense protecting the rock, Pinecrest was able to turn back the Scots.
A touch of senior leadership also influenced the direction of the win.
“We did a good job of not turning the ball over, they did. Even though we didn’t play our best, that probably won the game for us,” Eddins said. “We were still doing a lot of the things we were coached to do, it was just the focus level wasn’t there. We had a great core of seniors that weren’t going to allow that to happen.”
Pinecrest looks to down Hoke County (5-4, 3-2 Sandhills) for the third straight season to finish the season out on a high note. Finishing strong goes further than going 2-0 the next two weeks.
“It’s not just winning the game, but being humble the whole time. Not being cocky or getting flags and penalties that we don’t need to have. We need to play the game like it’s supposed to be played and win the game,” senior defensive back Wade Harris said. “And then onto the next one.”
The short memory of forsaking a bad play or a bad game has led the Patriots through their four-game win streak. Pinecrest has won nine straight conference games, dating back to last season.
“We don’t let bad plays get to us. If somebody messes up, we keep going and we don’t get on them about it. We just move to the next play,” Harris said. “Somebody can mess up, but next play they can make the big play to help out the team.”
This week’s opponent presents a physical challenge with one of the state’s top running backs and one of the region’s most versatile players. Senior Ethan Wallace has rushed for 1,471 yards, good enough for ninth-highest in the state, and has scored 27 touchdowns, the third-most in the state.
Warren Avery was the team’s quarterback last year, and has moved to wide receiver this season. He has accounted for eight scores either through the air, on the ground or on kickoffs.
“(Wallace) and (Avery) are as good as anybody we’ve played all season, non-conference or conference. They’re very talented young men and they do a good job of putting the ball in their hands,” Eddins said. “They are certainly scary in those aspects. They’ve got a big ole offensive line that they run behind and they fly around on defense. They’re aggressive and they blitz more than what we’ve seen from other teams in the last few weeks.”
Pinecrest’s last trip to Hoke County, during the 2019 season, ended the regular season on a sour note with a 26-10 loss to the Bucks. This year’s Hoke team seems just as scrappy, and a threat to score, even when the scoreboard is against them, averaging nearly 19 points per game coming in the second half.
“They’re a hard-fighting team. They’re going to play to the end and they’ve got heart. We’ve got to come out like we do every game and beat them early and finish what we are trying to accomplish,” Harris said.
Union Pines Back on the Road Looking for First Conference Win
Six weeks have passed since the last time Union Pines loaded up the buses for a road game. The road will be the way the Vikings close out the regular season, starting with Friday’s matchup at Southern Lee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Last year we were away a lot, so it’s nice having all the games here with more fans and a lot more energy,” junior linebacker Brody Tranel said.
Having to play away from the friendly confines of Woodrow Wilhoit Stadium to close out the season, there is still a lot on the line for the Vikings against the Cavaliers. Continuing to play in this matchup like the previous two games will be vital for the Viking to claim their first win in seven weeks.
“Hopefully we can continue to play hard, and when we play hard good things can happen to us,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “We need to win. Believe it or not, we are six spots out of the playoffs and in the RPI we’re not too far behind the 33rd team.”
Union Pines sits at No. 38 in the latest RPI rankings for the 3A East. The field will be filled with 32 teams.
Southern Lee features a talented offense based around a backfield tandem of junior Tyrice Douglas and senior Anthony Robinson. Douglas leads the team with 593 yards and eight touchdowns, and Robinson has 410 yards and two scores. Robinson is also the team’s leading receiver.
With two dynamic runners, the Cavaliers look to spread defenses out and also use misdirection.
“They run a lot of reverses and they’re going to try and lure us in one way and go back the back door,” Tranel said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined, be more patient and be ready for it.”
Senior Jorderion Hamilton is second on the team with 36 tackles, and has six tackles for loss this year.
Union Pines (2-6, 0-4 Sandhills) and Southern Lee (1-7, 0-4 Sandhills) have had similar routes through conference play this season, playing closer against some of the 4A squads in the conference than the teams have in past seasons.
“They’ve got good athletes. (Robinson) is very good and (Douglas) runs hard. They’ve got a few good offensive linemen that will hit you. They were in a game with Richmond, just like we were, in the first half,” Trousdale said. “They’ve played these teams similar to how we’ve played them.”
With lengthy losing streaks, both teams look to end their slide and claim their first conference win this season on Friday.
“It’s important for us to play the way we have the last two games. I think it’s important for all the players and the coaches to get a win because we do work hard across the board,” Trousdale said.
Union Pines defeated Southern Lee 24-6 last season at home.
North Moore Takes Conference Lead on the Road to Graham
In control of the lead in the Mid-Carolina Conference standings now, North Moore goes for its final road game of the regular season at Graham for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
North Moore (8-0, 4-0 Mid-Carolina) can secure at least a share of the conference title with a win.
Graham (4-4, 3-1 Mid-Carolina) is on its longest win streak of the season with a trio of wins over Seaforth, Chatham Central and Jordan-Matthews after losing in its conference opener.
The Red Devils’ run game revolves around junior Keonte Haywood with 491 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Graham also looks to move the ball through the air with senior Alex Godley leading the squad with 529 yards and five touchdowns, and senior Elijah Summers has scored four touchdowns through the air.
Senior Gabe Spriggs leads the team with 64 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss, including six sacks.
North Moore defeated Graham, 49-20, at home last season.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or