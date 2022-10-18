Pinecrest vs Scotland 14.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Hunter Neifert grabs a reception near the sideline over a Scotland defender last week at home.

 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

In the win last week at home, the Pinecrest football team didn’t have its best week of focus in practice, or its best showing on the field Friday night.

But the Patriots were still able to come away with a win. Finding a way to win at all costs will be required the next two weeks in the Patriots’ pursuit of the school’s first conference title in football. The next step in that is a road trip to Hoke County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

HSFB-Union Pines v Hoke County

Union Pines Vikings Brett Clemons (5) stops Hoke County Bucks quarterback Brandon Saunders (4) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game Friday night.

