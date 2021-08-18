Season openers provide a mixed bag for football teams to prepare for. That case is evident for the two opponents that Moore County teams take on to start off the fall 2021 season.
The nonconference opponents provide an extra challenge for the teams to prepare for with limited knowledge of this year’s personnel. To help prepare themselves for the season ahead, both Pinecrest and North Moore hit the road to start off the football season as Union Pines has less than a week in COVID-19 protocol before it can start its season next Friday.
North Moore at Carver
Conditioning is always a factor in the heat of Week 1 games as players are looking to get into game shape early. Those teams that have the legs, and sometimes enough depth on the roster, usually fare better in the early season games.
That’s exactly what the Mustangs are preparing for against Carver this Friday.
“It’s one of those games where we talk to our guys this week that it’s a 10-round fight,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “If we get punched in the mouth a little bit, we’ve got to respond and we’ve got to keep fighting to be in that 10th round. This is one of those ball games for us where it is won in those later rounds – in the third and fourth quarters.”
Taking on the Yellow Jackets coming off a 1-6 season last year, North Moore knows that the first opponent of the season will be a test athletically.
“They’re fast. They’re really fast. Offensively and defensively, they’ve got a lot of guys that can really run,” Carrouth said.
Carver has upperclassmen leaders in Jamaari Blackburn and Reginald Dubose at running back, and junior Trevon McLean at quarterback. The Carver defense allowed 32 points per game on average to its opponents in the spring and haven’t had a winning season since 2015.
To prepare for the season, North Moore took on Providence Grove and West Davidson in scrimmages last week. The look that Providence Grove presented working out of the shotgun with a larger offensive line is comparable to that of Carver, Carrouth said.
“Overall we did a good job of tackling and pursuing the football. Those are two big keys for us this year,” Carrouth said. “Offensively, we tried to work one some things that we didn’t do a whole lot last year, but are going to be really important going into this year. I thought our guys responded well.”
Ball security and cleaning up penalties are two areas the Mustangs look to improve on coming out of the scrimmages, their coach said..
Carrouth also noticed that the team is starting to develop its identity as far as toughness goes entering the season.
“I think our guys are starting to develop that edge and that mentality. When you go against your teammates in practice, obviously you don’t have too much of that because you can’t get people hurt in practice,” Carrouth said. “We made a ton of mistakes and a lot of things we need to clean up, but it was good to see that edge and that nastiness come out.”
Pinecrest at Rolesville
Pinecrest’s season starts off by taking on one of the top 4A teams in the state, according to many of the preseason polls. Rolesville ran to the state championship game this past spring, and the Rams return several key contributors from a season ago.
To slow down the Rolesville attack, coach Bob Curtin and the rest of the staff are preparing the Patriots for a whole team approach.
“Every single person on our team has to do their job,” Curtin said. “If we all just trust the guy to our left and our right to do their job, we’re going to see some really good outcomes.”
The Rams return Senior quarterback Byrum Brown, who accounted for 30 touchdowns and junior receiver Noah Rogers, who has collected several NCAA Division-I offers after his nine-touchdown year a season ago. Add into that offense transfer senior running back Antonio Crim Jr., from Florida.
“The first thing we see is they’ve got incredible talent,” Curtin said. “They’re very well coached from top to bottom. I also see four incredible talents in their offense itself.”
Curtin said containing Brown and limiting Crim on the ground is a top priority for the defense.
On the other side of the ball, Curtin said Pinecrest will look to establish itself at the line with its run game, despite the offense having a different look at times this season.
“It is a huge task, but we are excited about this task,” Curtin said. “We are looking forward to taking that hour and 30 minutes into Raleigh and we’re not going to go in there in any other manner than we are going to go in there and establish Pinecrest football the way it’s been the last several years.”
The Rolesville defense features two returners that led the back half of the defense a season ago. Senior linebacker Jacorrey Bible had 21 tackles for loss and led team in sacks as a junior, and senior defensive back Ethan Daniel led team with five interceptions.
Pinecrest took part in two scrimmages last week, and the Patriots came in looking to hone in on their skills in the process, Curtin said.
“It was a good test of both the staff and the kids to ensure that we are working together,” Curtin said. “It’s a good outlook and a good way to end the week.”