It’s been 15 years since Webb Simpson stormed on the final round to claim the individual title at the ACC men’s golf championship, but he can remember parts of his round wearing the Wake Forest gold and black at the Old North State Club.
Golfers like to remember only the good shots, and his final round at one of the collegiate tournaments he most wanted to win didn’t feature too many wayward shots when he won the 2008 ACC individual championship by a five-stroke margin. The Wake Forest senior used a final-round 66, free of any bogeys, at the Old North State Club in New London.
Simpson’s breakthrough came after three years of struggles at the ACC championship, the championship he always grew up wanting to win.
“The ACC Championship, that was a tournament that I had always wanted to win. I loved Old North State, I loved getting all the teams together for that one week,” Simpson said in a recent Zoom interview. “I stunk it up my first three years at Wake, and finally put together some good rounds my senior year.”
Simpson shot three rounds in the 60s to top UNC’s Chase MacFarland by a five-stroke margin.
He speaks highly of the Old North State Club, but another club that he has a lot of familiarity with — the Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course — will host the ACC championship on April 21-24.
“I’m eager to see how they set it up. One of the biggest defenses of the golf course is the bermuda rough. I’m hoping they’re going to get a few warm weeks to grow it a little bit. It’s not the longest golf course; it used to be long, but now every college golfer hits it 330 (yards),” Simpson said.
Simpson’s family was a member of the club growing up, and the 15-year PGA Tour pro owns a home adjacent to the 12th hole of the course.
With some of the best college golfers in the country coming to Dogwood, Simpson laid out what is possible setup, in his mind, for the course.
“In a perfect world, what I would love to see is a dry golf course with longer rough and fast greens. Dogwood has plenty of birdie opportunities, but fairway stills matter out there,” Simpson said. “The fairways aren’t too tight, but if guys think they can show up and overpower the golf course, that’s when you start hitting it over greens from the rough, or trouble can jump up and bite you.”
Simpson said that golfers can ride a wave of momentum from the ACC championship and take it on to the rest of the postseason, much like the run he saw during his All-American senior season.
“I loved college golf. I loved competing, especially in the postseason,” Simpson said. “It gave me so much confidence going into regionals. It was a month and a half before turning pro. I knew I was playing well and I did have confidence, but it’s different when you go get it done in three days on a college tournament and go out in a bogey-free final round to get the job done.”
Simpson said ahead of the tournament he has a list of some teams that are trending in the right direction before heading to the club off Morganton Road in Pinehurst.
“North Carolina is having a really good season. North Carolina, Florida State and Georgia Tech are regular contenders. It seems like those three teams are the team to beat,” Simpson said. “I think Wake Forest, they’re not having as good of a year as they’d want, but I’d never count them out, especially a short drive from Winston-Salem. There are similarities in Dogwood and Old Town Club (Wake Forest’s home course). It’s a little bit hilly with doglegs, pine trees and that kind of thing.”
Depending on his schedule on Tour, Simpson is hoping to make it out to some of the action at CCNC.
“I hope to be there at least one day. My favorite day is always Sunday,” Simpson said.
“Maybe even yell at the other teams from my driveway on the 12th tee box to try and mess them up,” Simpson said with a laugh.