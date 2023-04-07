Sayer photo -- fireside chat 1.jpeg

Webb Simpson, seated center, talks during an event ahead of the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina last summer.

 Photo courtesy of CCNC

It’s been 15 years since Webb Simpson stormed on the final round to claim the individual title at the ACC men’s golf championship, but he can remember parts of his round wearing the Wake Forest gold and black at the Old North State Club.

Golfers like to remember only the good shots, and his final round at one of the collegiate tournaments he most wanted to win didn’t feature too many wayward shots when he won the 2008 ACC individual championship by a five-stroke margin. The Wake Forest senior used a final-round 66, free of any bogeys, at the Old North State Club in New London.

ACC_Championships_MGolf_Logo_Digital

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days