The home football contest scheduled for Friday for the Union Pines football team has changed dates, but also locations.
The Vikings will travel to Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading Richmond Wednesday in Rockingham, due the threat of rainy weather in the forecast for Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
"We are just going to go over our stuff and see where we can possibly take advantage," Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale. We are going to try and set our guys up for how they line up and how they will look defensively. We have watched the film so now we have to be ready to play tomorrow."
This is the second game in a row the Vikings have had to prepare for without a full week of practice. Last week, a game with Anson was added to the schedule two days before kickoff as Scotland went into COVID-19 quarantine. Union Pines lost 20-14 on the road.
Richmond improved to 2-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a win over Hoke County last Friday.
Anson built up a 20-6 lead over the Vikings in the contest before a late Union Pines touchdown.
Richmond's offense has been hard to slow down this season, averaging nearly five touchdowns a game. Leading that unit is senior dual-threat quarterback Kellan Hood with 770 passing yards, 663 rushing yards and 13 combined touchdowns. Taye Spencer has rushed for seven touchdowns and 426 yards.
"They are bigger than any team we have faced this season. The quarterback is tremendous, a D1 athlete by all accounts," Trousdale said. "We've got to force turnovers and we can't get ourselves behind the chains in third and longs."
The Raiders' defense has forced seven turnovers this season.
