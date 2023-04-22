The final round of stroke play at the 69th annual Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Tournament was suspended on Saturday due to inclement weather. Play is set to resume on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.
Golfers who began their rounds early Saturday morning will resume from the point play was halted. The groups scheduled to begin teeing off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday will now start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday’s rescheduled round will complete 54 holes of stroke play, with the top four teams moving on to match play to determine the tournament team champion.
The semifinals are scheduled for Sunday following completion of stroke play. Match play semifinals will now be a split-tee format with the No. 1 versus No. 4 match starting on the first hole, with No. 2 versus No. 3 going off simultaneously, starting on hole No. 10.
The championship match play round is still slated for Monday at 9 a.m.
The first-place golfer following the conclusion of stroke play will be recognized as the ACC individual champion. Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan currently sits at 9-under par and holds the individual lead at 135 following opening rounds of 66 and 69. Louisville’s Jiri Zuska finished at 6-under and is three shots back at 138 (70-68), while Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (5-under) holds third place.