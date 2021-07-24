Warriors.jpg

The Sandhills Warriors celebrate after winning the AAU World Championship in Florida recently. Pictured, from left to right,Noah Harrington, Will Ellman, Malachi Ward, Coach Robert Harrington, Bradlee Haskell, Jaquan Goins, Dorene Chavis, Kelvyn Harrington, Coach Garrye Chavis, Wesley Crawford, Stevenson Haskell and Coach Steve Tyson.

 Courtesy photo

The Sandhills Warriors 17-and-under boy’s basketball team won the AAU World Championship in Orlando earlier this month. The World Championship event was held at three different venues and with 32 teams competing for the title.

Coached by Robert Harrington, Garrye Chavis and Steve Tyson, this was the fourth AAU Championship won by the Warriors. Other championship years include 1996, 2017 and 2019. Led by Pinecrest standouts Bradlee Haskell, Kelvyn Harrington, and J.J. Goins, Sandhills went 8-0 to win the title.

Warriors Trophy.jpg

This year the Sandhills Warriors defeated teams from Pittsburgh, Winston-Salem, Memphis and Puerto Rico. All players played a big part in the team championship. In the semifinal game, J.J. Goins hit a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. He later scored the game- winner to send the Warriors into the championship game. The Warriors handily defeated Team Memphis to win the title.

Players for the team included Noah Harrington, Will Ellman, Malachi Ward, Bradlee Haskell, JJ Goins, Dorene Chavis, Kelvyn Harrington, Wesley Crawford and Stevenson Haskell.

