While many of U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer Chris Walsh’s passions involve going fast, whether it's driving a racecar or hopping in a bobsled, he wouldn’t call himself an adrenaline junkie.
“I think anyone who would look at me would say, ‘Yeah you absolutely are,’” Walsh said. “The thing I enjoy about those types of events is like when you are racing a car, you have such a singular focus on what is going on in that moment. It’s kind of almost like peaceful.”
Walsh is working to become the first professional racecar driver who is also serving active duty, and has been moving up the racing ranks in recent years to do so.
That was never a goal or even in Walsh’s mind growing up. Many race car drivers begin driving at a young age with go-karts and other types of racing, and Walsh said that was never a priority of the family. It wasn’t until Walsh joined the Air Force that he finally got a taste of his need for speed.
While with the Air Force Special Tactics, Walsh began riding dirt bikes as a part of their core competencies. From there he would go on to racing dirt bikes competitively.
“I never rode motorcycles before in my life. Once I started riding in the training pipeline down in Florida, it got me hooked and kind of on that need for speed,” Walsh said. “That just really amplified it.”
Due to the pandemic and stay at home measures, racing across many professional and amateur circuits moved to a virtual setting, and Walsh also was one who jumped to online racing. Walsh’s iRacing setup now, after modest beginnings, has multiple monitors as well as car controls to simulate driving at high speeds behind the wheel of a car.
Then he got a taste of the real thing last year as he began renting a seat for a Champ Car to race in events in the region.
“I started and did really well in my first race,” Walsh said. “I did that a few times with that team and then moved up to a higher level endurance racing series with a team that’s a professional level team, but also runs some lower level events as well.”
Through times on the track at that level, Walsh learned the changes and differences from racing on two wheels to four. After racing on a bike Walsh had to become accustomed to the changes in braking and other racing guidelines with the change in racing cars.
Then came his chance to take a bigger step into the racing world earlier this month. Through iRacing, Walsh was able to get in contact with the AOA Racing team out of Georgia, and got behind the wheel of one of their BMW race cars for a TC America race at Virginia International Raceway in early June.
“It was a car I’ve never driven before and on tires I’ve never been on before,” he said. “It was kind of a whole new experience. To find the pace and be competitive for a podium right away was exciting.”
Walsh claimed a spot on the podium with his third-place finish in the race, delivering through the pressure that went further than it being his first race. Being that the race was a part of a Military Appreciation weekend, Walsh’s father, a retired Airman, climbed up in the marshal’s stand to wave the green flag to start the race.
“I felt pressure to deliver a result,” Walsh said with a laugh. “It was a fairy tale weekend for me. Just getting to race in general was going to be amazing. That’s what I was there for, but to top it off with a podium and doing all the things like spraying the champagne and all that cool stuff was icing on the cake for sure.”
Walsh said a large number of family members, including wife Karen and daughters Kate and Izzy, were among those on hand for the eventful weekend.
Walsh’s parents were a vital part in his career path, growing up the son of two veterans. Walsh was commissioned to the Air Force after graduating from Valparaiso University in 2009.
“I just knew I wanted to do something to serve my nation and deploy and all that stuff,” he said.
“That’s why I drove myself to Special Operations, which got me to that career field.”
The speed goes further than the racetrack for Walsh now.
As a member of the Air Force’s World Class Athlete program, and is training to be on the U.S. Olympic bobsled team for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Like racing, bobsledding also has many aspects that those out of the sport don’t quite realize, he said.
“Bobsledding in a lot of ways is a lot like motorsports. There’s a lot of technology involved in it that people don’t see from the outside,” Walsh said. “It takes an entire team to get the sled on the track and a team to push it down the track and a driver to be successful.
“You go like 80-plus miles per hour in a bobsled, which doesn’t sound fast, but when you’re on a sheet of ice, it’s pretty quick.”
With trials and qualifications on the horizon, Walsh will continue his balancing act of work and his hobbies as he plans to be back behind the wheel later this summer with a goal of racing in an International Motor Sports Association race in the future as he looks to get to the mountain tops of both sports he competes in.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.