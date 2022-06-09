For the second year in a row, Colby Wallace and Jeff Hewitt from Pinecrest claimed Sandhills Athletic Conference individual awards for baseball.
After a historic run for the Pinecrest baseball team, Wallace was named the conference pitcher of the year for the second straight year. Hewitt was named coach of the year for the ninth time in his career and the fourth straight complete season.
The Patriots finished the year 25-8 and lost in two games to Providence in the NCHSAA 4A state championship series.
Wallace appeared in 13 games this season, and amassed a 0.81 ERA. His 60 2/3 innings were a team-high, as well as his 108 strikeouts. At the plate, Wallace was the team’s leading hitter with a .379 batting average and 38 RBIs. His 12 extra-base hits led the team, as did his five home runs. On the basepaths he had 16 stolen bases.
Joining Wallace on the all-conference team is junior J.D. Scarbrough, and seniors Nick DiCarlo, Jackson Kuhn and Cam Bunker.
DiCarlo was the table-setter for the team in the leadoff spot, but also helped turn on the team’s offense with 25 RBIs this season. The Louisburg recruit hit .330 this season and shared the team lead with Scarbrough with 31 runs scored.
Scarbrough was second on the team in batting with a .343 average and 16 RBIs.
Kuhn was a brick wall behind the plate. The catcher hit .326 with 25 RBIs.
Bunker assumed a new role this season for the Patriots and his play late in the season helped during the playoff push. Bunker had 18 RBIs this season, and on the mound sported a 1.41 ERA in 49 2/3 innings and he struck 58 batters.
Union Pines seniors Finley Spicer and Chance Purvis were named all-conference for the Vikings who finished 10-14 this season and lost in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs at Terry Sanford.
Spicer hit .420 this season and had 16 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits. His nine doubles and three homers led the team. The Limestone recruit had 54 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Purvis’ .452 batting average was a team-high, along with his 21 RBIs. On the mound, he struck out 44 batters in more than 51 innings and had a team-best 2.18 ERA.
Dylan Kelly from Lee County was named conference player of the year.