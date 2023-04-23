The team finals for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship are set.
Top-seeded Georgia Tech and second-seeded Wake Forest emerged as match play semifinal winners early Sunday evening at the Country Club of North Carolina and will meet Monday for the team title.
The Demon Deacons, who finished second behind Georgia Tech at the conclusion of 54-hole stroke play, were the first team to reach Monday’s final as they parlayed wins by Mark Power, Scotty Kennon and ACC individual medalist Michael Brennan into a 3-0-2 win over No. 3 seed Virginia.
Fourth-seeded Duke battled the Yellow Jackets gamely before coming up short. The Blue Devils’ Kelly Chinn was the first player on the board as he edged Connor Howe, 2 and 1, and the match was well in doubt as darkness threatened to engulf the Dogwood Course.
But Georgia Tech countered with wins by Christo Lamprecht and Hiroshi Tai to go up 2 and 1, and Ross Steelman’s 2 and 1 victory over Ian Siebers on the 18th hole sealed the match for the Yellow Jackets.
Monday’s final will be a rematch of last year’s title round, which saw Wake Forest win 3-2 with a birdie on the third playoff hole.
Wake Forest and Georgia Tech are the two winningest men’s golf schools in ACC history. The Demon Deacons’ win in last year’s championship match delivered the program’s first ACC men’s golf title since 1989 but was the conference-leading 19th in Wake Forest history.
Georgia Tech’s 18 titles rank second on the list. The Yellow Jackets captured their first championship in 1985 and have won 10 of the last 16.
CCNC member Buddy Baker, who won the 1958 U.S. Junior Amateur, played his college golf at Georgia Tech. “I’m happy for them,” he said about his Yellow Jackets. “I am glad they played so well. This is a wonderful place with two great golf course and a lot of good home sites. I am glad to show it off.”
Baker, in his 80s, regularly shoots his age on either the Dogwood or Cardinal course.
Monday’s match play finals begin at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Ryan Burr will again handle the lead call, with Suzy Whaley serving as analyst. A highlight recap show of the entire tournament will be shown live on ACC Network at 9 p.m. on Monday, May 1.
Sunday Match Play Semifinals
No. 1 Georgia Tech def. No. 4 Duke, 3-1-1
Match 1: Kelly Chinn, Duke def. Connor Howe, Georgia Tech, 2&1
Match 2: Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech def. William Love, Duke, 2&1
Match 4: Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech vs. Ethan Evans, Duke, DNF
Match 5: Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech def. Luke Sample, Duke, 4&3
Match 6: Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech def. Ian Siebers, Duke, 2&1
No. 2 Wake Forest def. No. 3 Virginia, 3-0-2
Match 1: Mark Power, Wake Forest def. George Duangmanee, Virginia, 2&1
Match 2: Scotty Kennon, Wake Forest def. Ben James, Virginia, 5&4
Match 3: Boyd Owens, Wake Forest vs. Pietro Bovari, Virginia, 3&3 tie
Match 4: Michael Brennan, Wake Forest def. Deven Patel, Virginia, 6&5
Match 5: Andrew McLaughlin, Wake Forest vs. Bryan Lee, Virginia, DNF (McLaughlin up 3 through 13th hole)
Monday Match Play Finals
9 a.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest
Match 1: Connor Howe, Georgia Tech vs. Boyd Owens, Wake Forest
Match 2: Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech vs. Michael Brennan, Wake Forest
Match 4: Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech vs. Mark Power, Wake Forest
Match 5: Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech vs. Scotty Kennon, Wake Forest
Match 6: Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech vs. Andrew McLauchlin, Wake Forest