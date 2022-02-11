7th Hole

The seventh hole of Pinehurst No 6 where the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open in July.

 Russell Kirk/USGA

Volunteer opportunities for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open this summer has opened for registration.

The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play on Pinehurst No. 6 from July 18-20. It is open to males and females, professionals and amateurs, with either physical impairment, sensory impairment (vision), or intellectual impairment, who have a WR4GD Pass as well as an authorized World Handicap System (WHS) Handicap Index®.

The field will consist of 96 players.

The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship will serve as the association’s 15th national championship.

Much like every USGA championship, an array of volunteer opportunities are available.

More information on the volunteer opportunities and how to register can be found at:

https://events.trustevent.com/templates/index.cfm?fuseaction=templates.home&eid=4244

