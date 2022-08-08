New players expected to be leaders, and one new head coach welcomed the county’s three volleyball teams when practice opened on Monday, marking the start of fall practices.
Two weeks of preseason practice leads into the start of matches on Aug. 15.
After winning the Sandhills Athletic Conference for the last three seasons, major players on those teams have since graduated, and the coach during the successful run in recent years resigned from the program in the off season.
But entering this season it’s business as usual for the Patriots under Brandon Blackburn, who served as an assistant coach over the last three years under coach Scott Shepherd.
“Some people in the community were saying it’s a new start and a new program. For me, I’ve been here. Losing coach Shepherd hurts, he’s a great guy, a great X’s and O’s guy, so I just tried to learn from him,” Blackburn said. “As far as the volleyball program’s concerned, we’re going to continue to be great.”
The biggest change that Blackburn expects for this season early on is the change in personnel. But this year’s team welcomes seven seniors, including a trio of all-conference performers from a year ago.
“I don’t foresee a huge difference in our program. Losing seniors is part of the game, but we’re
quickly assimilating the team and figuring out what we’re going to look like,” Blackburn said.
Pinecrest volleyball prides itself in its enthusiastic practices, and that was no different Monday with the first day of tryouts.
“The energy and intensity in our gym is just a little bit different than most gyms. When you have seven seniors who already know the expectations, they set it pretty quickly,” Blackburn said. “The girls came in and hit the ground running. Most of the girls in that gym, they’ve been in our program, so they know about energy and intensity.”
Through a pair of COVID-influenced seasons and the experience gained while playing in major matches, Blackburn has noticed one positive attribute of the team is its mental toughness.
“We’ve been through a lot as a program. We’ve seen a shift in our culture the last two to three years,” Blackburn said. “We’re hoping that all of that is going to make us tougher and we can work through this year a little easier.”
Union Pines has the same championship-driven mindset, also with major contributors from last year no longer with the program. Second-year coach Felicia Marks said the first week has been working on chemistry and timing for the team.
“I walked in the gym and was like, ‘Ah, it’s time.’ We’re all ready to go, and the girls were excited, the energy was in the gym, so I’m just pumped,” Marks said.
With the energy, Marks hopes to see the new crop of Vikings to bring an identity to the team.
“Obviously losing four big seniors from last year, we’re just trying to figure out who we are as a team. We’ve got a lot of returners, so that’s helping us,” Marks said. “We’ve got six seniors and they will play a huge role in building that chemistry. That’s one thing I let the team take over. I take a step back and let my seniors show that leadership and they define who we are going to be this season.”
The defensive side of the game seems to be ahead of the office, Marks said.
Mile runs at the end of practice early in the week serve more than just a way for Marks and the staff to slim down the large number of players at tryouts into a roster.
“Tryouts are the hardest part for me as a coach. We don’t just condition for punishment, and for making the girls feel miserable,” she said. “We condition because we’ve got to be in shape to win volleyball games. Volleyball’s a tough sport. We’ve got to be able to move on the net and on the back row.”
North Moore enters this season without six seniors, who were starters for several years with the program in the past. After making the 1A state playoffs last year and ending a five-year postseason drought, the Mustangs enter this season looking to build up their younger players.
North Moore went 17-9 last season, the first winning season in five years for the Mustangs.
