Volleyball season is typically over by this time of the year, but just like every year, volleyball is the sport that will start off the high school sports year in North Carolina, even in the midst of the changes with the pandemic.
Locally, Pinecrest and Union Pines are hoping to repeat last year’s success that included regular season and conference tournament championships for both programs. With that, both would like to stick around a little longer in the playoffs. North Moore returns several players from last year’s team as it looks to continue to build from last year.
Pinecrest
A contagious energy fills the gym at Pinecrest High School ahead of volleyball season as a healthy crop of returners looks to continue on the success of last year.
In an odd season that every team in the state has prepared for, two teams are guaranteed state playoff spots from the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and coach Scott Shepherd said his team understands the importance of the 14 games ahead.
“This season is definitely not a lookahead. Every game is going to matter since the field for the state playoffs is cut in half,” Shepherd said. “I think once we get into the first or second set of that first match, it will be all business and they are going to get back in that mindset they had last year during the season.”
Helping make sure the Patriots stay on task this season is a core group of returners from last season, including six all-conference returners.
That group includes all-conference and all-region middle hitter Chloe Modlin and outside hitters Lexi Allen and Sophi Galford. Both of Pinecrest’s setters from a year ago, Madi Ringley and Sydney Karjala, were named all-conference and were among the league leaders in assists, while senior libero Vivian Camplin is also coming off an all-conference season.
“The sophomores and juniors have a tough job working into that core group of players,” Shepherd said. “We’re very happy with our returning experience and the leadership that’s coming from the returning group with what they’re doing and how they are teaching those girls.”
Modlin led the state in blocks last season with 199 blocks and was among the leaders in the conference in kills and hitting percentage. With a team-high 242 kills, Galford was an all-around asset for the Patriots as she accumulated 88 aces and was third in the conference with 410 digs.
Camplin’s work on the back line led to her collecting 556 digs, the second-highest total in the state.
With a wealth of returners from the 2019 team that went 26-2 overall and 13-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference before losing in the third round of the state playoffs to Myer’s Park, extra attention will come night in and night out for the Patriots.
“Because we won the conference and the conference tournament last year, the girls realize that there’s probably a target on their backs. The reality is that they relish that, they’re ready for it and talking with my staff we feel like we have a better, deeper team than we had last year.”
Shepherd said the team welcomes the depth from five sophomores, who were all big parts on the JV team last year.
Union Pines
After a quick exit in the state playoffs last year following a strong finish to the regular season with 11 straight wins to claim the regular season and tournament titles in the Tri-County Conference, Union Pines returns some of its top players for 2020.
The group will be led by Morgan Prots, a senior who claimed conference player of the year honors as a junior after being an overall weapon for the Vikings that went 23-3 overall and 10-0 in the Tri-County Conference.
“We have high expectations for her and she knows that,” coach Toni D. Boney said. “We expect leadership from her, we expect her to be vocal and have a lot of energy on the floor because they follow her. They play according to how she is playing.”
Prots was an all-around leader for the team with 98 kills, 78 service aces and 342 digs. She returns with three other seniors, including setter Ali Polidori, who was named all-conference last season as well.
In 2019, Polidori dished out 362 assists, as well as tallying 66 service aces and 95 kills.
Junior outside hitter Gianna Silvestri returns after posting a team-high 189 kills last season.
“We have the returners that we expect big things from. We expect them to carry this team,” Boney said.
Like Pinecrest, Union Pines also expects to get the best shots from its conference opponents in 2020. The Tri-County Conference will receive one automatic bid to the state playoffs, adding an extra element entering this season.
“I know they’re ready to try and get after it,” Boney said. “I guess it’s something that they want to repeat, so they know that every game is important, especially this season because your conference play is going to determine whether or not you go to the playoffs. They know you have to be in first place to automatically go.”
And if a playoff berth does come to fruition for the Vikings, there’s some unfinished business the team has after losing in the first round at home to Northern in four sets.
“I’m hoping that’s going to push them this year, after getting to the first round and not being successful so this year our goal is to go past, to go deeper into the playoffs,” Boney said.
North Moore
After a 6-16 season in 2019, North Moore welcomes back a majority of its players from a year ago and has hopes of continuing to build the program.
“We’ve lost three from last year so this year we kind of have the same kids and have added a few from JV and really right now we are trying to get that chemistry together with all six on the court at a time,” Leenheer said. “We’ve done a lot of individual skill development and now we are just trying to put it all together. We’ve been working making sure our hitters are on point with our setters and getting our passes up.”
The Mustangs went 4-12 in the Yadkin Valley Conference last year, with a string of four straight wins coming in the middle of the year.
This year, Leenheer hopes to see development on the net with some of the returners and newcomers. Senior Mallie Purvis returns this season and junior Taleah Chisholm looks to bring more depth at the net coming up from the JV team last year.
“We had one power hitter last year and the year before we had a couple,” Leenheer said. “We are working on being big at the net and knowing where our hitters need to know where to put it.”
Reese Hancock was named to the all-conference team last year and enters her third year as a starter for North Moore at libero. Setter Kennedie Mercer also is an impactful returner Leenheer has high expectations for at setter.
