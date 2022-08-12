With three senior-led teams that produced playoff teams on the volleyball courts last season, all three county volleyball teams are now looking to the rising upperclassmen to step into the same roles that produced a winning formula last year.
North Moore and Union Pines lost a majority of their key players from a year ago, and Pinecrest has a handful of rising seniors ready for their turn to prove themselves in the conference.
Before the first serve is struck on Monday, here’s what the trio of volleyball squads will bring to the 2022 season.
North Moore
After making the playoffs and producing a playoff team last fall with six seniors who played a majority of the time last season, the Mustangs are hoping the next crop of players to join the program can produce the same results this season.
“With those seniors leaving last year, that was a lot of leadership. What I’ve seen this summer is these younger girls have to step up and be leaders on the court. I’ve definitely seen that,” coach Crystal Leenheer said.
Two of the seniors who graduated were all-conference players, and a bevy of hitters at the next also played their last match for the Mustangs last fall in a 17-9 season that ended with a home playoff game.
This year’s team has a group of newcomers that Leenheer sees is already gelling together.
“They work well together, with us not having our go-to setter, Kennedie Mercer, we were ready for her to get every ball,” Leenheer said. “With Haley (Whitley) transitioning into being a setter, the girls are really helping her out because they know she’s never set before.”
Whitley is one of two seniors on this year’s squad, along with libero Emma Martindale, who has played significantly in the two seasons prior.
Underclassmen Calissa Clendenin, Nevaeh Ross, Sydney Russell and Ashley Dyer will part of the mix for the Mustangs this season.
“We’re making plays work. We’re trying to be a lot more aggressive because we do have big people on the front row. We’re trying to be more aggressive this year and aggressive at a system,” Leenheer said. “They are ready to get after it. They get in here and ask a ton of questions, they want to learn and want to do certain things and are adjusting to certain things we need to adjust to. We’re very coachable.”
Pinecrest
With longtime assistant Brandon Blackburn taking over as the head coach this season, he has the added benefit of experience with the program, and a handful of seniors ready to take the reins of the program.
“Regardless of who the coach is, I hope they will play hard just because they love the game,” Blackburn said.
A four-year starter at setter, with more than 1,000 assists in her career and the school record in her sights this year, Sydney Karjala said that effort is part of her goals for the season.
“I just want to see how far we can go and I want to be able to leave each game knowing we left all our sweat and tears on the floor and all the effort was out there,” she said.
Wins and losses aren’t openly discussed in practice, but the conversations with the team are more about building chemistry among the players.
“We’re talking about a team that’s been very successful. Those girls have seen success at the highest level,” Blackburn said. “We never talk about going something-and-0. There’s an understanding among the players that they want to win the conference and go deep in the playoffs, but that’s not a focus in our gym.”
A handful of all-conference performers from last season as juniors have learned this offseason the adjustments that come with being a leader, and now have the three-time defending Sandhills Athletic Conference champions ready for a fourth and final conference title during their high school careers.
“There’s definitely a lot more leadership. Probably my junior year, I was already vocally leading the team, but now there’s a lot more leadership that goes along with that,” senior hitter Carolina Bradford said. “We’re deep in our talent. Last year we had a lot of talent, we had Emmie Modlin and she was fantastic, and this year we don’t have one person that we can go to, we have everyone who is extremely talented.”
Bradford, along with fellow senior hitters Marlee Johnson and Karsen Corbett, will lead the hitters at the net along with junior Jacey Olsen and sophomore Brooke Emore.
“We are not short on hitters on the front row,” Blackburn said.
For the back row, seniors Lainey Mullins and Laiken Christman are battling for the libero position, and either would be an even trade-out for the Patriots.
“I truly believe we have two of the best passers in the league and unfortunately there’s only one libero jersey to go around,” Blackburn said. “Whoever wins it in practice and shows it in the game will get to wear it.”
Union Pines
Losing the team’s top setter, and two of its top hitters and blockers from a season ago, the Vikings enter this season a lot younger than in the past with four freshmen immediately assuming a spot on the varsity roster.
Those players mix in with six seniors with an array of experience at the varsity level.
“This year we have different volleyball players, so we really try to encourage each other and support each other. As a senior, I try to set an example for my teammates,” middle hitter Devyn Craven said.
The main goal you will hear talked about among the Vikings is a Sandhills Athletic Conference title. In the 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference last year, the Vikings finished second behind rival Pinecrest. The Vikings did claim the conference’s top 3A playoff seed.
To come close to challenging for that conference championship, second-year coach Felicia Marks wants to see her new team grow together.
“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen this year, which is exciting for me as a coach. I really want to see us build that team chemistry and just play well together,” Marks said. “We’ve got a lot of senior leadership, which is great and they are helping put those freshmen under their wing, which is awesome. It’s kind of like big sisters and little sisters out there.”
Having six seniors seems like a positive on paper, but Marks said half of that group saw significant time on the court last season.
Craven was a top hitter for the Vikings a year ago, and Brisi Gonzalez took over the libero role midway through the year, and Alison DeMasi saw significant time last year on the back row as well.
“We’re a lot younger than we look. We do have six seniors, but really we have Brisi at libero and Devyn at middle (hitter),” Marks said. “The other seniors didn’t play or were our role players. It’s definitely kind of an adjustment and everybody’s got to step up.”
Aiding Craven at the net will be sophomore Ellie Chapin and senior Ellie Everhardt on the outside. Freshman Savannah McCaskill is expected to get some playing time on the right side.
The combination of DeMasi and Gonzalez passing from the back row is an area Marks is putting high priority in.
This year’s team has talent, but Craven knows that a lack of experience means the Vikings will have to play together at all times.
“We definitely have to play together as a unit, whereas last year, we could get away with doing other things,” Craven said. “This year we need to play together and we can’t get down.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.