Pinecrest’s Sydney Karjala was named all-conference and all-district as a setter for the Patriots last season.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot file photo

With three senior-led teams that produced playoff teams on the volleyball courts last season, all three county volleyball teams are now looking to the rising upperclassmen to step into the same roles that produced a winning formula last year.

North Moore and Union Pines lost a majority of their key players from a year ago, and Pinecrest has a handful of rising seniors ready for their turn to prove themselves in the conference.

North Moore’s Nevaeh Ross goes for an attack in a scrimmage this past week.
Union Pines' Alison DeMasi (2) serves in a match against Southern Lee last season.

