Standing in the shadows of the Pinehurst scoreboard, Karl Vilips waited patiently to receive his medalist trophy from the tournament staff Wednesday. The wait was just a few minutes for the 122nd North & South Amateur stroke play medalist, but to claim a trophy at the home of American Golf
After years of coming to the Pinehurst area to compete in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships, where he won the 7-, 9-, 10- and 12-year-old titles in the Pinehurst area, and then a quarterfinal appearance in the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, Vilips had one word to say holding the Putter Boy trophy after the conclusion of his two rounds on Nos. 2 and 4.
“Finally,” Vilips said.
“It feels good to win something. It’s been a rough couple of years. Obviously, it’s a long way to go.”
After collecting a four-under round on No. 2 Tuesday, he followed it up with 68 on course No. 4, jumping ahead of the field by two strokes to take the top seed into match play. Sitting and waiting for nearly a two-hour long delay, Vilips was a stroke back of the lead after checking the online leaderboard. He knew that trophy was well within reach.
His response came with two birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to follow up a bogey on No. 15.
Now his focus shifts to match play, but his focus won’t go beyond himself when he takes on one player at a time the rest of the tournament.
“I try to play my own game and not let anything affect me,” Vilips said. “I just like to go out there and play as if it were just a normal round.”
Vilips’ round on Course No. 4 ended more than 3 1/2 hours after Jackson Koivun left the course smoldering after his round of 63, a score no one has ever posted on the track since Gil Hanse renovated the course.
A 63 in competition was nothing new to Koivun, he has two of those scores already in competition, but adding to the degree of difficulty is the fact it was the rising high school senior had only seen the course one time before Wednesday.
“I knew it set up for me well. I knew it was the more gettable of the two,” the Auburn commit said.
Unsure of what the course record was, it wasn’t until less than six holes left before he knew he had the possibility of a historic score. The result was 15 shots for six holes, a near missed putt that would’ve marked back-to-back eagles.
“I was only 2 under through 14, and then I birdied 15, a par 3 over water and I just took it right at it and hit it to five feet,” Koivun said. “On 16, the drivable par 4, I just swung as hard as I could with a driver and got it to the front edge, and then made that for eagle. That’s when I just started to cool myself to try and make the cut. On 17, I hit a 3-iron to about 10 feet and missed it.”
A birdie on the last hole came after a shot he didn’t intend to hit into the green.
“I was just trying to hit the middle of the green, and pushed it a little bit to about four feet,” Koivun said. “I had no clue it was for a course record. I didn’t know what the course record was.”
After opening with a 73 on Course No. 2 Tuesday, the 63 jumped him up to a tie for fifth place in stroke play.
The lowest round posted on No. 2 in the second round was shared by Ross Steelman and Caleb Surratt with rounds of 66, on a day where Donald Ross’ gem pulled down three of the top players from Tuesday’s first round to outside of the top 10.
Surratt’s opening 73 on No. 4 was uncharacteristic of how he had played in the first two amateur events of the summer. Sunnehanna produced a tie for fourth place, and the Northeast last week was a tie for third.
“I just had a belief that if I did all the right things that good things would happen,” Surratt said. “I didn’t have a great day yesterday, but it kind of just motivated me to come out here and realize what I can do.”
Steelman shared second place with 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion Frankie Capan. Surratt finished in a tie for seventh.
The slate is wiped clean for match play, and with it brings one local player in the 32-player bracket. From runner-up last year, Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris is part of the final group to tee off in Thursday’s match play as the No. 22 seed against Evans Lewis at 9 a.m.
Nearly 365 days since playing in a North & South match, and after a year of college experience, Van Paris still carries that same “mano a mano” mindset.
“It doesn’t matter if he’s 6 under or 6 over, you’ve got to beat him. There’s no excuse,” Van Paris said. “The one thing that has changed a little bit in college. I think I used to get a little freaked out if somebody was making a bunch of birdies and it’s not my day. You’ve just gotta beat the guy you’re playing.”
The battle for Van Paris started a day early on Wednesday from the opening tee shot. Two over through the first four holes, the rising Vanderbilt sophomore grinded out for a 2-over-par 72 to stay within the cut.
“Kind of from the jump, I knew it was going to be sloppy. I hit it a million yards right off the first tee, which seems to be a trend for me for some reason,” Van Paris said. “I fought really hard. I wasn’t doing anything really good, but I was able to get it around and not do anything too stupid.”
The 32-player cut was made without a playoff needed with the top 32 all coming in at even par or better
As for the local players to miss the cut: Pinehurst’s Kelly Chinn finished at 3 over after a second-round 68, Pinehurst’s Sihan Sandhu also came in at 3 over after a second-round 70, Pinehurst’s A.J. Beechler finished at 11 over with his final-round 70, Pinehurst’s Jackson Bode finished at 12 over after a 79 in the second round and Whispering Pines’ Jonathan Honeywell finished at 18 over after his round of 76 Wednesday.
Match play Thursday will be just one round, with tee times starting at 7 a.m.
