For one day shy of a month, the loss to rival Pinecrest festered in the minds of the Union Pines girls soccer team’s players.
When the whistle blew to start the match Thursday at Pinecrest between the two cross-county opponents, the Vikings were ready from the jump.
Even though the Patriots struck first and held the lead for much of the match, the Vikings remained aggressive. One break came and led to what turned out to be the landslide needed for the visitors to pull off the 2-1 win.
“Like coach (James Horwath) always says, ‘You can always outscore them in the second half,’” freshman forward Taryn Pekala said. “That’s what we did. We worked as a team and got where we needed to be.”
The win for Union Pines and the loss for Pinecrest closes the regular season with both sides registering 11-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference records to share the regular season title.
In the time since falling 6-1 to their rivals at home, Union Pines took on some tough opponents, like Carrboro and Cleveland on the road. There was a belief on the Union Pines sideline.
“At halftime, I was telling everyone, ‘You can’t give up. One goal and we’re back in it,’” senior Lexi Robbins said. “Once we got out of the half, we wanted to keep the effort up and keep the physicality up and just get one to even it up.”
The Vikings continued pressure eventually caused the Patriots’ defense to crack just enough to knot the game with less than 10 minutes to go when Lexi Robbins delivered a strike from the left side on a free kick that found the back of the net in the upper right corner of the goal.
“It was between me and the other captain, Gianna (Silvestri), and I just told her I felt like I was about to score. I was trying to remain calm because everyone was yelling at me,” Robbins said. “It was just remaining calm, and believing in yourself and hitting the shot when it matters.”
Feeding off the energy of the tying goal, freshman Taryn Pekala put Union Pines up 2-1 a little more than a minute later after running after a ball passed deep into the Pinecrest defense and looping a shot over Pinecrest goalkeeper Kassidy Woodard, who also was out of the goal running after the ball.
“I had so much energy from Lexi’s goal. It was our chance to beat them. I knew I could do it. I got that ball over on the fast break, and I just had to get a tiny touch to get it in,” Pekala said.
The goals were similar to many that Horwath has seen the pair score in games earlier this season as the pair play a vital role in the offense.
“That one (Pekala) has got down. Sometimes she gets a little overanxious in games, but she hung with it and saw her opportunity and had the right touch,” Horwath said.
Even with Union Pines attacking the goal early, the Pinecrest defense stood tall. Defensive plays by Kamden Lewis and Sami O’Reilly thwarted scoring chances by the Vikings.
“Just to set the tone of the game, Union Pines was pretty excited and felt pretty confident in this matchup,” Pinecrest coach Corey Rice said. “That’s something we talked about in our pregame talk about how intensity, and drive, and focus, and desire can sometimes be the deciding factor in athletic matchups.”
Lewis moved to the offensive end of the field late in the first half, and scored the lone goal for Pinecrest off a pass from the right wing from Morgan McGuirt in the 34th minute. Offensive chances for Pinecrest were few and far between the remainder of the match.
“In the first half, we had our fair share of chances to take the lead. They didn’t deflate, and we’ve been in this situation a lot of times this year,” Horwath said. “We won one game in overtime, and we had to score three goals in 15 minutes against another team. We felt like we could come in here and compete with them.”
The loss for Pinecrest is the first time since the 2014 season the Patriots lost a pair of games in the regular season to Lumberton and then in the conference tournament. Entering Thursday’s game, the Patriots were 84-0-1 since that last conference loss.
Both teams will open the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament next week.
