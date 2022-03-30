There wasn’t a facet of the game that the Union Pines softball team didn’t firmly have control of Tuesday night, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with rival Pinecrest visiting for the first meeting between the sides as Sandhills Athletic Conference foes.
The young Vikings smacked 11 hits, and played sound defense behind the pitching of junior Megan Needham to pick up a 10-3 win for their third straight victory.
The sting of a close call in an eight-inning loss to Scotland earlier this season was still fresh for Union Pines (7-5, 3-3 Sandhills), but the win over the Patriots (4-6, 3-3 Sandhills) again showed the potential of the squad.
“I would’ve said Scotland was our best game so far the way we fought. The only thing we didn’t do was we didn’t finish that game. Tonight, from the start to the finish, those girls finished,” Union Pines coach Doug Norman said. “From top to bottom in my lineup, they just competed through the whole thing.”
For the players, it was a chance to play loose and freely on the field after added pressure by themselves led to a three straight losses following the Scotland game.
“We learned to let go and just calm down and be loose with everything. We started winning more games, started getting more runs in and we started playing our positions without being all tense,” sophomore Nicole Norman said.
The Vikings scored at least one run every inning they went to bat, outside of the fourth inning, with many underclassmen leading the way at the plate.
As the offense was clicking, the defense provided highlight-reel plays to support the two Vikings pitchers to step onto the rubber. Madison Wagner started the game, and was taken off in the top of the second with the bases loaded and one out for Needham. One run scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-2 Viking lead, and Needham got out of the jam by forcing a pop fly to shallow right field that Ali Demasi snagged on a diving catch to end the inning.
“We just needed to shut it down before it got out of control. I’ll hand it to our defense because they were on lockdown,” Needham said. “They were catching anything that was catchable. They were there and they had my back the entire night.
“It’s the cross-town rivalry. This is the team to beat. It’s Union Pines and Pinecrest. Every sport it’s always the big game.”
Catcher Nicole Norman had a game-high three hits, nearly matching the four-hit total for the Patriots in the win. In her first year at the school, Norman was relatively unaware of the rivalry.
“This is my first year here at Union Pines, I came from a different school before. I didn’t know who our rivals were until I saw everyone hating on this school,” Norman said. “I liked how everyone was in the game. We were all making contact.”
Norman drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single as the Vikings took a 3-0 lead into the second inning. An RBI groundout in the second was the only time she didn’t reach base safely in the contest, but that play pushed the lead out to 5-2.
Elizabeth Andrews scored on a single from Isabella Garcia in the bottom of the sixth inning, and was followed by an Ada Gutierrez sacrifice fly to make it a 7-2 Union Pines lead.
Three more runs crossed in the fifth and sixth innings to make it a 10-2 lead on a Needham RBI single, a Taylor Parker RBI groundout and a single from Marissa Fuller that slipped past the left fielder to score a run.
The runs were more than enough support for Needham, who threw 44 strikes in 75 pitches.
“I like how me and Megan are really close. I feel like I can trust her with whatever I call,” Nicole Norman said. “We know that we have our team behind us. We trust each other, we make sure we all get the out. It’s not all just one person. You’re not going to always strike out everyone; you’ve still got to trust your team to make the outs behind you.”
Pinecrest’s two runs in the top of the second could not be replicated, outside of an Aniyah Jackson RBI single in the top of the seventh to score Frances Hanshew.
“Since it’s a rivalry, everybody is chomping at the bit. (Union Pines’) kids just came into the box and wanted it. You could tell it, every time they walked into the box, it didn’t matter if it was the leadoff batter or the No. 9 hitter,” Pinecrest coach Tyler Ross said. “That approach hurt us a lot. They are a decent team, and I’m not taking that away from them, but I believe that our kids were just too lackadaisical today.”
Lillian Jolly had two hits for Union Pines as eight of the nine batters in the order picked up at least one hit.
“They came out energized and they just kept plugging,” Doug Norman said. “They’ve shown that they have grown and a lot of maturity in that with having such a young team.”
Maggie Drake had a hit and drove in a run for the Patriots. Hanshew, Jackson and Arianna Reddinger added the other hits for Pinecrest.
“Hopefully our kids will bounce back from this loss today,” Ross said. “We’ve got some kids that are trying to figure it out.”
Union Pines hosts Lee County Friday. Pinecrest travels to West Brunswick Wednesday.
Union Pines Snaps Conference Losing Skid
The Union Pines baseball team picked up its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season in a 6-1 victory over Richmond at home Tuesday.
“Me and (my assistant coaches) were talking about how it feels good to do that again. It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve done it,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “Now we’ve got our first conference win to get the monkey off our back, it’s definitely a good feeling for sure.”
Behind the pitching staff holding the Raiders (6-4, 2-4 Sandhills) at bay, the Vikings (5-6, 1-4 Sandhills) picked up the win with a fifth-inning rally.
“Their pitcher came out and one thing we are big on is with two strikes to put that thing in play and make them get you out,” Marion said of the fifth inning where the Vikings scored four runs. “A couple times in that inning, we might have had a guy on third and we put one in play and they booted on the infield and we’d score a run. That’s what we are trying to do, make them get us out.”
After Will Dawkins came out with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Union Pines scored three runs on three hits against James Eason.
Finley Spicer led Union Pines with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Trevor Hilburn and Micah Monaghan added RBIs as well.
Spicer also commanded the mound, throwing five scoreless inning with four strikeouts. Chance Purvis came in for the final two innings to close out the win and had four strikeouts as well.
“Finley did a great job. I don’t know if they made it past second base at all against him,” Marion said. “He did a great job filling up the zone, throwing strikes and the defense did well.”
Union Pines plays at Richmond Friday.
Patriots Topple Yellow Jackets
The Pinecrest baseball team stayed on top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings with a 4-1 win at home against Lee County Tuesday.
Colby Wallace struck out 13 batters in his six innings on the mound, with one run scored in the top of the fifth inning.
At the plate, Pinecrest (9-1, 5-0 Sandhills) was led in hits by J.D. Scarbrough with two hits and RBIs by Cam Bunker with two RBIs. Ethan Masson drove in the other RBI for Pinecrest.
The teams conclude the series Friday in Sanford.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.