The Union Pines Volleyball team took control of first place in the Tri-County Conference standings as it trumped formerly undefeated Triton at home in three sets on Tuesday.
With scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-6, the Vikings improved to 4-0 on the season.
Senior Morgan Prots led Union Pines with 10 kills, 15 digs and five service aces in the victory. Also adding to the all-around effort like Prots was junior Gianna Silvestri with eight kills and seven digs, freshman Tyne Ross with nine kills and six digs and senior Ali Polidori with 20 assists and seven kills.
Taylor Parker had 14 digs and three service aces in the win.
Triton dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss.
Union Pines will be on the road for the next three matches before returning home on Dec. 18.