A full varsity lineup for the Union Pines wrestling team at the Quentin Crosby Invitational hosted at Dudley High School on Saturday netted a runner-up team finish for the Vikings, and seven wrestlers placed in the event.
The Vikings finished with 161.5 points, six points behind team champion Pisgah.
“We saw some good 3A wrestlers from Pisgah, Orange and Dudley that we will certainly see again at regionals (Orange) and the state tournament,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “We have plenty of room for improvement and hopefully we are motivated as a team to get better.”
Brock Sullivan won his 160-pound bracket with a 13-7 decision over Central Davidson’s Nathan McCartney in the finals. He had two falls and a tech fall to make the finals.
At 182 pounds, Nicholas Mascolino won by fall, major decision and another fall in the finals over Trinity’s Gavin Hardister to finish in first place.
Finn McCafferty and Dantrrell Wiliams both finished in second place at 138 and 220 pounds, respectively. At 195 pounds, Collins lost in his semifinal bout, before bouncing back for third place. Also finishing fourth in their weight class were Jayden Crawford at 120 pounds and Houston Leeah at 152 pounds.
The Vikings will be at Panther Creek for a tri-meet with Cary on Wednesday.
In other weekend wrestling action, Pinecrest finished fifth at the Gavin Sharpe Memorial hosted at Mooresville on Saturday.
Senior Riley Merchant won the 145-pound weight class with wins by fall and tech fall to set up a major decision win in the finals over Josh White from Lincolnton.
Elijah Ybarra, Dallin Newcomer and Jayden Dobeck finished second in their weight classes in the tournament.
Ybarra’s run at 132 pounds featured a win by fall, and a win by ultimate tiebreaker before falling in the finals by a 6-5 decision.
Dobeck claimed a pair of first-period falls to punch his ticket to the finals, and lost to Mooresville’s Greg Merriman by a 4-0 decision.
Newcomer won a pair of decisions and a major decision to set up a match with Davis Freeze from Mooresville in the finals, ending in a second-period pin.
Cooper Ogden finished third at 160 pounds, rebounding from a loss in the semifinals to claim a second-period win by fall in the third-place match.
Pinecrest wrestles at the Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt over the weekend.