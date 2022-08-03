When the Union Pines activity bus unloaded more than 35 football players Tuesday afternoon in the sweltering heat at Fort Bragg, every head tilted upward to observe all of the 34-foot jump tower used by airborne soldiers in training at the U.S. Army Advanced Airborne School.
Senior linebacker Damian Bean looked up with no fear. He’s a football player after all, and just a few stories didn’t look intimidating from the ground.
After rigging up into his harness, strapping on a helmet, Bean was still ready, just like he would be putting on a helmet and shoulder pads on a Friday night in the fall.
Then the ascension up the tower happened.
“I got to the third layer and that’s when I realized it was a bit high,” Bean said.
By the time he was on the top level, the 34 feet he scoffed at was much higher up than he expected.
“Then I was standing next to the actual exit, and I almost fainted, not going to lie. I was terrified, but I knew I had to jump at some point,” he said.
It was his time to stand ready in the door to practice the exercise that every soldier who wears the airborne patch above their left chest pocket. It was the same fear and butterfly feeling that is no different to many airborne soldiers, the jumpmasters on scene assured him after. The same feeling no matter if it is jump No. 1 or No. 70.
The jumpmaster gave Bean the signal to jump, but he was frozen in a ready position. With his body locked up, he was having second thoughts.
Friendly ribbing from teammates at Bean to “just jump already,” evolved into cheers and chants to coax the linebacker to take the jump out of the tower, and let gravity do the rest.
A few deep breaths later, Bean lunged from the platform and was zipping down the training facility.
“Everyone was cheering for me to come down there. It was building team camaraderie,” Bean said.
That was the type of team building head coach Jason Trousdale, and his assistants, many of whom went through the same training during their time in the U.S. Army wanted the Vikings to take in from their trip to Fort Bragg.
“We talk about it each day and how you look at the guy to your left and the guy to your right. You’re out there fighting for your brothers. They want to encourage our guys to continue to go forward,” Trousdale said. “You’re going to be in a lot harder challenges in life, and you’ve got to be able to have people to help you pull through. That’s what we have. That’s one of the most impressive parts of our team.”
Most football teams on their second day of fall practice leave the field as quickly as possible to escape the summer heat, and attempt to rest their weary muscles before having to come back and do it again the next day. With this rare opportunity lined up by Army veteran and assistant coach Clete Schaper, nearly half the players in the program weren’t going to miss the opportunity.
“It’s an awesome camaraderie builder. How many times do you get to jump out of a 34-foot tower? The kids got rid of some fear,” Trousdale said. “They were able to enjoy themselves and watch their peers, their other coaches jump out of the tower. It builds a lot of togetherness with our guys.”
The chance to take in the training that a select few soldiers in the Army get to participate in forged memories and a closer bond for the team heading into a season where the Vikings want to prove to their opponents that last year’s 2-8 season is not what they will settle for again.
“Bonding with the team and spending time with each other. This isn’t an opportunity that most teams, or most people get to do,” sophomore Caleb Milton said. “It was really fun and enjoyable. Having conversations going up the stairs, putting on the equipment, talking to each other, talking to the guys in the Army and getting to know how their job is and their daily lives, it’s really interesting.”
With the once-in-a-lifetime chance for the group of civilians, there were two that quickly put on their harnesses, along with the help of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps, and jumped to the front of the line: Trousdale and Milton.
“You want to model that behavior. You don’t have to talk about it so much, but just go and do it. The kids understand that if the coaches will do it, that’s the kind of guys I want to follow,” Trousdale said after confidently taking the lead to be the first one out the door. “You can’t have enough leaders. The more leaders that we can develop, the better off we'll be and the better opportunities we can have in the season.”
In a foreign situation, the pair were ready to set the example for their players, teammates and coaches.
“I find myself as a leader in a way, I’m not really talkative. When it comes to a point where I need to be, I will be that person to step up,” Milton said.
The moments after getting both feet on the ground allowed the participants to enjoy laughter and their 15-second experience from the jump to the rapid stop with their peers. It also led to the group on the crowd cheering on those who had second guesses when they stared out of the opening meant to simulate the jump out of a plane or helicopter.
The team of soldiers working behind the scenes allowed the Vikings to see a well-oiled machine operate in action, using communication with every action to ensure safety and efficiency.
Stories from the trip to Fort Bragg, including the soldier manning the gate who gave the Vikings a stern welcome and instructions during a safety check aboard the activity bus, provided an experience the team can bond over in the coming weeks. The Vikings hope that it will pay dividends on Thursday and Friday nights this fall.
As for a return trip to the 34-foot tower, the jury is still out for some of the players.
“I’m not going to say I’d do it again, but I’d try it,” Bean said.
