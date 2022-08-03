20220802-A-ND360-0381.jpeg

A Union Pines football player jumps from the tower at Fort Bragg Tuesday.

 Sgt. Emely Opio/82nd Airborne

When the Union Pines activity bus unloaded more than 35 football players Tuesday afternoon in the sweltering heat at Fort Bragg, every head tilted upward to observe all of the 34-foot jump tower used by airborne soldiers in training at the U.S. Army Advanced Airborne School.

Senior linebacker Damian Bean looked up with no fear. He’s a football player after all, and just a few stories didn’t look intimidating from the ground.

20220802-A-ND360-0040.jpeg

Before the Vikings jumped from the tower, they had to go through a briefing on what airborne soldiers goes through before, during and after their jumps.
IMG-1037.jpeg

Union Pines football players react to teammate Damian Bean jumping out of the 34-foot tower at Fort Bragg Tuesday.
20220802-A-ND360-0543.jpeg

Airborne soldiers working on the jump tower wrangle Union Pines' Ethan Biggs as he reaches the end of the line of his jump.
220802-A-EJ954-1012.jpeg

Union Pines head football coach Jason Trousdale jumps from the 34-foot tower at Fort Bragg Tuesday. The Vikings participated in the team building exercise at the U.S. Army Advanced Airborne School, and the head coach wanted to be the first one out the door.
20220802-A-ND360-0291.jpeg

Caleb Milton has his harness and practice reserve parachute rigged on his body by an airborne solider Tuesday before his jump.

