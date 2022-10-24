Two sweet victories came for Union Pines senior defensive specialist Alison DeMasi on Saturday.
One was a first-round win in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs at home over Triton. The other was a challenge from a teammate that provided an early spark for the Vikings.
“Jackie (Bare) before the game was like, ‘If you get a kill, I’ll buy you a dessert.’ I looked at her after the first kill and was like, ‘Dessert.’ Then I got another kill and was like, ‘Dessert.’ Hopefully I get my dessert,” DeMasi said. “Energy comes from the most unexpected things. If I get a kill, it would be crazy. If Savannah (McCaskill) were to get a diving dig, the energy would go through the roof. The energy in this game was the best it had been all season. That’s what has helped us win today.”
Ninth-seeded Union Pines advanced to Tuesday’s second round at No. 8 Carboro set to start at 6 p.m.
Sweeping Triton in three sets in a match that lasted a little more than an hour, there was no lull or drop in energy from the Vikings (16-9), with scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-15.
“We haven’t had energy like that for the whole match all season, and I hope that this shows them that if we can have that energy all season that is what we can do,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “For us, they know now that it’s do or die. Having four seniors, they don’t want their season to end.”
A back-row defensive player, DeMasi sent two attacks over the net with the intention of keeping the volley going, not necessarily for offensive purposes. Two of those attacks dropped down in a four-point span, helping the Vikings jump ahead for a first-set lead over Triton (12-12).
Energy is always a key point of emphasis for the Union Pines program, and plays like that from DeMasi quickly woke up the gymnasium on a Saturday.
“I’m just grateful that my season is not over yet because I don’t want it to be over yet. I want to go all the way,” DeMasi said. “The intensity helped us to get through the game.”
For many of the players on the roster, Saturday’s playoff game was the first playoff game they saw significant time on the court. DeMasi and some of the other seniors provided a touch of guidance for the underclassmen.
“They helped me to be more confident, and when I’m confident, I usually play better,” McCaskill said. “I was really focused today and my timing was good. I was having fun so I was playing better.”
As the match went on, McCaskill gained confidence in her first postseason match, and she took control at the net in the final two sets. She finished with five blocks and four kills from the right side to complement her left-handed swing.
“She was unstoppable. She was huge at the net,” Marks said. “Getting her that experience in the 3A state playoffs was awesome.”
The Vikings led wire-to-wire in the second set. Using the attacks of sophomore Ellie Chapin, Union Pines jumped ahead early in the third set and built up a large lead.
Chapin finished with a team-high nine kills and 13 digs. Adding kills at the net was senior Ellie Everhart with five, senior Devyn Craven with four and junior Alleigh Mabe with three.
Brisi Gonzalez added 13 digs in the win.
Union Pines is playing in the second round of the state playoffs for the second year in a row. The 2017 team was the last Union Pines squad to advance to the third round of the state playoffs.
Mustangs Move on in 1A Playoffs
For the first time in eight seasons, the North Moore volleyball team heads to the second round of the state playoffs. The Mustangs dismantled north Edgecombe in three sets at home Saturday with scores of 25-3, 25-13 and 25-8.
No. 9-seeded North Moore (13-13) travels to No. 8-seeded Cape Hatteras Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.