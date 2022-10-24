HSVB-Union Pines v Triton

Union Pines Vikings Savannah McCaskill (13) and Devyn Craven (9) defend at the net during the first round of the 3A State volleyball championships match between Union Pines and Triton, Saturday at Bob Ward Gymnasium in Cameron. Union Pines defeated Triton, 3-0, advancing to Tuesday’s second round. 

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Two sweet victories came for Union Pines senior defensive specialist Alison DeMasi on Saturday.

One was a first-round win in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs at home over Triton. The other was a challenge from a teammate that provided an early spark for the Vikings.

HSVB-Union Pines v Triton

Union Pines Vikings Ellie Chapin (7) goes for a kill during the first round of the 3A State playoffs against Triton.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days