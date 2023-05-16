With 22 top-five finishes, including a dominant showing by the girls relay teams, the Union Pines boys and girls track and field teams came away with respective 3A Mideast regional titles over Friday in Franklinton.
Even for a late return back to campus, there was no loss of energy for the athletes that claimed the regional crown on the bus ride back.
“It was awesome. We had a real fun time. You would think at 1:30 in the morning that everyone would be asleep, but it was a lot of fun,” sophomore distance runner Logan Totten-Lancaster said. “Everybody stepped up for that. They put down their best performance and pushed a lot harder than they would have previously.”
Along with the Vikings’ top performers, other state qualifiers from Pinecrest and North Moore will also compete in the N.C. High School Athletic Association this weekend in Greensboro, starting with the 1A and 3A finals Friday, and the 4A on Saturday. All the championships are competed at North Carolina A&T University.
“This is the home stretch of the season, so there’s no reason in not leaving it all out there,” freshman Corbin Weeks said.
Top four finishers at regionals qualified for the state championship.
“It was very rewarding and I was proud of us,” senior McKylee Wilkerson said. “We got runner-up last year. Everyone had to work their hardest. A lot of the girls showed up and surpassed what we thought they were going to do.”
In the regional-title winning performance, Briana St. Louis and Christian Hackett led the way with first-place finishes.
St. Louis came in first in the girls 200 meters in a time of 24.61 seconds, and took third in the 100 meters in 12.4 seconds.
After winning the state title in the high jump in the indoor track season, Hackett came in first in the boys high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches at regionals.
“I’m really just in my zone trying to focus and critique all the little things so that way I can go out and win it a second time,” Hackett said. “I’m really going to have to focus so much. I’m going to make sure I keep doing my yoga, so I can be more flexible and bend over the bar easier.”
Weeks finished second in the boys 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 48 seconds, and also finished fourth in the 1,600 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 29 seconds. Totten-Lancaster followed up Weeks for third in the boys 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 56 seconds.
Weeks and Totten-Lancaster were two legs in the boys 4x800 meter relay team that finished second in a time of 8 minutes, 30 seconds. Brayden Muhly and Carter Broderson were the other two legs on the team.
The three events are three of the more grueling races in a track and field meet, and are competed closely together, leaving the distance runners with very little time to recover before being called to the starting line.
“Having three events with not much turnaround time, knowing that we were on top helped me push through that personally,” Weeks said. “The 4x800, mile and two mile. It was something.”
The 4x800 meter relay team sits four seconds off the school record after their showing over the weekend, and now have a state title, and a new record to break in their sights this week.
“We have to try and not make the mistakes that you did last time, and push harder than you did last time,” Muhly said.
Caleb Milton reeled in a pair of runner-up finishes, taking second in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.8 seconds, and second in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.95 seconds.
The girls relay teams for the Vikings all finished in the top four at the regional.
The 4x800 meter relay team took second in a time of 10 minutes, 39 seconds; the 4x100 meter relay team finished third in a time of 49.81 seconds; the 4x200 meter relay team finished third in a time of 1 minute, 47 seconds; and the 4x400 meter relay team took fourth in a time of 4 minutes, 22 seconds.
Wilkerson finished second in the pole vault at 8 feet, and she took third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.51 seconds. Wilkerson said that both finishes exceeded her seeding coming into the event, and that now she is focusing on her track and field career past high school this coming weekend.
Already committed as a member of the Army West Point track and field team to compete in the pole vault, Wilkerson has some work to do in the 300-meter hurdles.
“To do hurdles at West Point, I have to shave off two seconds at states,” Wilkerson said.
Grayson Bryant and Jack Binon tied for third in the boys pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Emily Mila finished third in the girls 1,600 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 46 seconds, and then fourth in the 3,200 meters in a time of 12 minutes, 21 seconds.
Ethan Biggs claimed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 3 inches.
The Patriots had nine finished in the top-five at the 4A Mideast regional hosted at Green Level.
Shaun Thomas won the boys high jump with a height 6 feet, 8 inches. Zack Gilbertson came in first in the boys 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 15 seconds, and then finished fourth in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 57 seconds.
Chozen Norton finished second in the girls 110-meter hurdles in 15.92 seconds. Corinne McGuire finished fifth in the girls 800 meters in 2 minutes, 21 seconds. The boys 4x100 meter relay team took fifth in a time of 43.29 seconds
In the field events, Opie Hagan took third in the girls pole vault finishing with a mark of 9 feet, 6 inches. Tricia Hoffman took fourth in the girls discus with a toss of 102 feet, 3 inches. Azaria Jones finished fourth in girls shot put with a mark of 32 feet, 6 inches.
For North Moore, two athletes posted top finished at the 1A Mideast regional hosted at Pender. Michael Copeland finished first in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 41.97 seconds, and second in 100-meter hurdles in 16.23 seconds. Zee Young took fourth in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 56.43 seconds.
