For most of the night, it seemed as though the Union Pines football team could only do the opposite of what Lee County was able to do in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Moving the ball and converting drives into the points came with ease for the visiting Yellow Jackets Friday night, while the other side saw its struggles offensively.
Lee County and its elusive running back Bradley Brown were near perfect in their execution on both sides of the ball in the 59-0 win over Union Pines, leaving the Vikings heading into their bye week self reflecting on what changes need to be done.
“I just told them that we’ve got five weeks left and we’ve got a bye week coming up, which is a good thing,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “I think it’s fundamentals so we’re going to go back to fundamentals. Maybe Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we will go back to the fundamentals and see what we can do, and think about personnel wise.”
In a game where Brown single-handedly outscored and amassed more yards than the Vikings (2-3, 0-1 Sandhills) with his three touchdowns and 200 rushing yards, the Yellow Jackets’ (5-0, 1-0) offense didn’t start with the fiery pace it played the rest of the game with.
Union Pines’ first drive quickly ended with Ben Finkelstein throwing an interception to Lee County’s Kendal Morris. The Yellow Jackets marched down the field into a first-and-goal situation on the Vikings’ 9-yard line. A penalty and three plays later, Lee County kept its offense on the field on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line, and the Vikings withstood the test to get a turnover on down.
“That was a good stop and it gave us good momentum, but the only thing is when you do that, you’ve got to take it out of your own end zone,” Trousdale said.
On third down in the shadows of its own end zone, Finkelstein tripped over his teammate on a play-action pass leading to him falling face down into the end zone turf for a safety.
Lee County went on to score a touchdown on every drive the rest of the night.
Brown scored three touchdowns in the first half, the first coming on the drive following the safety from 30 yards out.
A second score from Lee County came quickly, less than 70 seconds after Brown’s score, quarterback Mark Schlesinger hit Isaiah Peoples on a 43-yard touchdown pass, making it 14-0 with a little more than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
A more than five-minute drive for the Vikings going from late in the first quarter to early in the second quarter proved to be its longest, but was unable to find the end zone. After coming up short on a fourth-down conversion at mid-field earlier in the game, another chance game on the Lee County 45-yard line for a fourth and four. Taking advantage of the aggressive Yellow Jacket defense, a fake run play set up Ethan Biggs wide open on the opposite side of the field for Finkelstein to dump the ball out to his speedy junior receiver. The 28-yard pass moved the Vikings inside their opponent’s 20-yard line, where the drive fizzled out four plays later.
“We didn’t make the plays that we needed to, but I was super proud of our effort,” Trousdale said.
A rushing score from Dayreon Jennings and two more from Brown to close out the first half gave Lee County a 34-0 advantage at the intermission.
Jennings scored his second touchdown of the night on the first drive of the third quarter. Two offensive plays later from the Vikings and the running-clock scoreboard margin was reached when Anthony Battle intercepted Finkelstein and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 8:57 left, putting Lee County up 46-0.
For a four-play stretch in the third quarter, the Union Pines offense turned the ball over three times, with a pair of fumbles following the interception return for a touchdown.
“We had opportunities, but they are just really good. Brown’s awesome. He’s just an absolute stud at running back, but we’ve got to tackle better,” the Vikings’ coach said.
Union Pines plays at home against Scotland in two weeks. The Scots were stunned in their Sandhills Athletic Conference opener, losing 52-35 at home to Hoke County Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.