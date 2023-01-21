The energy and atmosphere inside Bob Ward Gymnasium was in full force Friday night as Union Pines Basketball hosted a doubleheader against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Lee County. The Union Pines girls were looking for revenge after the Yellow Jackets had won the previous meeting earlier this season and the Vikings got just that in a come from behind 66-56 win.
As for the Union Pines boys, overtime was needed to decide a winner and it was the Vikings squeaking out the 74-70 win to snap their losing skid in conference play.
Vikings Rally in OT
With 6 seconds left to go in the game, Lee County (6-10, 0-6 Sandhills) held a 65-63 lead. The Union Pines Vikings (9-8, 2-5 Sandhills) had one shot to either win or tie the game. A Zion Kiser pass inside to Jaylen Kyle put the shot up, and when the ball rolled into the net the crowd inside the gym erupted into cheers at the buzzer hit to send the game into overtime tied 65.
“I prayed to God and hoped that shot went in”, Kyle said. “We did great moving the ball, rebounding and trusted each other with the ball and just went at it.”
In overtime, the Vikings held Lee County ot five points, and converted at the free-throw line.
“To start, I think our emotions were too high. I think we thought getting overtime automatically meant we were going to win it, just because we got there,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “Once we kind of got through the flow of things, we got a four-point lead and then kind of broke down defensively a couple of times and let them tie back up. We didn't rebound the ball great in overtime but we got the rebound that mattered and was able to knock our free throws down at the end so it was a good win.”
With the win the Vikings snap their five-game losing streak in conference.
“In overtime we just stuck together, not listening to the fans, not listening to the other team talk. We just all wanted to win, everyone was playing for the team, not for themselves,” Aiden Leonard said.
The third quarter saw the Vikings continue their lead, but the Yellow Jackets took the lead late with three and half minutes to go and each side traded basket for basket the rest of the way through the rest of the game.
“Our guys are never going to stop playing and we've been telling them that all year. I really showed tonight down by I think four late in the fourth,” Marks said. “We had to fight through it and keep getting to the rim and attacking like we're telling them.”
The first quarter saw the Vikings jump out to a lead, but the Yellow Jackets kept it close and only trailed 20-17 heading into the second quarter. The Vikings continued to grow their lead but a few key 3-pointers kept the Yellow Jackets in this one, and the Vikings led by four at halftime with the score of 34-30.
“I thought we played really good defense in the first half. We keep a stat called kills and we had four of them. Our goal is seven every game, so to get four in the first half was big for us,” Marks said. “We told them defensively we gotta fight through some screens better but you know keep doing what we're doing because we didn't play bad in the first half, I thought we settled at the end it was just it was just these these guys just need confidence like I said earlier.”
Leonard led the way for the Vikings finishing with 25 points, Trent Hilburn followed with 14 points on the night and Owen St. John and Kyle had 12 each.
“After us being on a losing streak and not playing good, it just feels good to get a win especially at home with all these fans here supporting us,” Leonard said.
Other Viking contributors were Kiser with seven and Demari Patterson with four on the night.
Vikings Stun Lee County
Union Pines (6-10, 3-4 Sandhills) found themselves in a hole early in the first quarter trailing 9-0 and fought back against Lee County Yellow Jackets (10-4 , 3-3 Sandhills) to cut the lead to 18-12 heading into the second quarter.
“We really played as a team and forced some turnovers on them and played good defense and that turned into good offense. Like coach (Anissa) Little said at halftime, we got to work hard and play with confidence,” Megan McCaskill said. “I think we took her motivation that she gave us and tried to make her proud and came out with the win”.
The Yellow Jackets soon saw their lead start to get smaller in the second quarter. The Vikings started to make a comeback and turned a 21-12 Yellow Jacket lead into a one-point game in a matter of minutes. The Yellow Jackets got back-to-back key baskets to maintain the lead at the half 35-28.
“I basically told them look, we got to box out. At that point the majority of their points came from offensive rebounds,” Little said. “I told them we're right there, we just got to play good defense, quit fouling, quit putting them on the line. I told them, ‘Listen, we have to give ourselves an opportunity to see who will make the best decisions in the last few minutes of the game.”
“I think it's just communication. Over the season, we learned to trust each other a lot more and that’s starting to show and we just knew that our teammates were there, even if we couldn’t do it ourselves,” Corryn McCutchen said.
The third quarter was in favor of the Yellow Jackets early but the Vikings continued to use their momentum and found themselves back in the game and found themselves down only nine points heading into the final eight minutes. The Vikings would eventually take the lead 58-56 with 4:12 remaining and would go on a 9-0 run to seal the win.
Four Vikings all hit double digits in scoring with Tayrn Pekala and McCaskill scoring 16 points each. McCutchen followed with 15 points and Lunden Brown had 10 points.
McCaskill also recorded a double-double night with 13 rebounds.
“I think at the beginning of the game we had a problem starting off slow, but once we realized this was a conference game we got to win,” Brown said. “We started clicking a little bit more and then at halftime when we came into the locker room and coach started talking to us and told us that if we want the game it's ours.”
“We all played as a team and like everyone scored and everyone rebounded and we really played as a whole tonight,” McCaskill said.
The Vikings will travel to Scotland next Friday for a varsity doubleheader.
“I have on my board in (the locker room) that this time can be different and that’s our motto. I think for the rest of the season those games that we lost the first time around can be different,” Little said.
“I think our mindset is that next time around can be better and I think after tonight we can really prove ourselves,” Pekala said. “I think we can go on a streak if we play the way we have been playing and showing people who we are.”