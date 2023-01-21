The energy and atmosphere inside Bob Ward Gymnasium was in full force Friday night as Union Pines Basketball hosted a doubleheader against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Lee County. The Union Pines girls were looking for revenge after the Yellow Jackets had won the previous meeting earlier this season and the Vikings got just that in a come from behind 66-56 win.

As for the Union Pines boys, overtime was needed to decide a winner and it was the Vikings squeaking out the 74-70 win to snap their losing skid in conference play.

HSBK-M-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines sophomore Aiden Leonard (25) watches his 3-point basket during a Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball game between Union Pines and Lee County Friday at home. Union Pines defeated Lee County, 74-70 in overtime.

