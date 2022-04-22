The Union Pines baseball team won the Chatham Central Easter Invitational Thursday night by defeating the Asheboro Blue Comets in a closely contested matchup for the 2-1 win.
Both teams started off by going down quietly as the Vikings (10-10) and the Blue Comets (9-11) were scoreless through the first two innings, until the Vikings struck first in the bottom of the third on a single to right field by Hunter Meeds put Union Pines on the board, 1-0.
The Blue Comets would then have an answer of their own in the top of the fourth on a homer deep to center by Gage Miller to tie it 1-1. In the bottom of the fourth, Finley Spicer hit an RBI single to left field to give the lead back to the Vikings. From there Union Pines defense stepped up and held Asheboro scoreless the rest of the way.
“So tonight, all around, everybody did a great job. Chance (Purvis) pitched but that may be the best that I've ever seen him throw. He competed all night and didn't throw a lot of pitches. The defense did a great job behind him, hitters were at their best when we had two strikes they finally put it in play and manufactured a couple runs. Luckily that's all we needed,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “I told them it's tough playing at 7 o'clock everyday back to back to back each night and having school the following day and doing it three nights in a row. It's kind of tough to keep it in there mentally but they did a great job and are super proud of it.”
Purvis’ start for the Vikings included five strikeouts and two hits allowed in a complete game.
“I was filling it up all night, getting ahead in counts and my breaking ball was working by keeping hitters off balance,” Purvis said. “Everyone was there to back each other up today and everyone’s pulling for each other, and everyone gave their 100 percent effort tonight and we keep that up it's going to be a really good end of the season.”
The senior also had a game-high two hits.
The win marks the third straight win for the Vikings, the longest win streak of the season.
“I told them tonight that I think this is the best that we've ever played as a team. I can feel kind of gelling with each other and cutting up together and enjoying each other and that's kind of what we try to instill in them,” Marion said. “I think they're starting to figure that thing out a little bit.”
Union Pines hosts rival Pinecrest Tuesday in the final Sandhills Athletic Conference series of the season.
“Same answers this week you know we're going to come in and play the best we can and l play Viking baseball and try to come out with the dubs,” Purvis said on facing Pinecrest.
Patriots Rebound Over Eagles
The Pinecrest baseball team claimed a 13-2 win over Western Harnett at home Thursday to head into the final week of the regular season.
The five-inning win was fueled by a big first inning, where the Patriots scored five runs, and the runs continued from there over the next three innings.
Colby Wallace had two RBIs on a double. Griffin Carpenter had two RBIs as well. Cam Bunker, J.D. Scarbrough and Jackson Kuhn each had an RBI.
On the mound, Bunker struck out five in his two innings, and Cove Mashburn struck out three batters for all the outs in his appearance.
Pinecrest goes to Union Pines Tuesday.