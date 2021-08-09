Three Union Pines fall sports teams broke in their new seasons with intrasquad scrimmages as a part of Midnight Madness that started Friday night and went well into the morning hours Saturday as the athletic calendar took a step into normalcy.
After a delayed start to the sports season last year, the scrimmages, which were available for the public to come watch, brought back a feeling of the sports world for teams that had limited attendance last school year due to pandemic restrictions.
“Last year with COVID, we had only 25 spectators at a time,” volleyball coach Felicia Marks said. “It was just an opportunity to come and get in the gym even before the season starts with a packed house. It was awesome.”
Marks’ Vikings led off the night with four sets to 15. After serving as an assistant coach for the program over the past four years, Marks steps into the head-coaching role for the program that went 9-3 last season and won the Tri-County Conference title for the fourth straight season.
Key players from that team have graduated, and the crop coming up this season for Union Pines showed Marks a lot in their third time on the court together as a team.
“I learned we are pretty scrappy. I’m excited for the season,” Marks said. “I was really proud of our work ethic and how hard we hustled.”
The festivities continued outside the rest of the night, dodging a light drizzle at times.
Like for the volleyball team, the boys soccer team came into the night with limited practice time, according to coach Ray Blatz.
Leading into the start of the season, Blatz said training sessions with the team, like the one on Friday, are about sharpening the players’ skill sets.
“The players are learning and they are growing and they are working on breaking some tendencies. They are really supporting each other as we work on integrating as a team,” he said. “They’re going to build some combinations together and have the kids understand the type of system we are going to play.
“They were excited to do something as a team together.”
Union Pines went 5-4-1 last season and finished third in the conference.
With more than 80 players total on the varsity and JV teams that competed, the extended time under the lights in full pads was meant for everyone.
“We were able to have the JV and varsity teams out here and get a lot of reps to get better and show the championship effort that it’s going to take to be a success in this conference,” coach Jason Trousdale said.
Trousdale was named the new head coach of the program in the offseason after serving as an assistant coach for several years before.
Union Pines finished 4-3 last season and missed out on the playoffs. The road ahead doesn’t get any easier entering one of the toughest conferences in the state in the 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference. But ahead of that challenge, the Vikings are showing the fire in practice to get better.
“The kids are believing in what we are doing,” Trousdale said. “The comradery of our team is really good at this juncture of the season. That’s a lot of good things.”
Volleyball and soccer action will start next Monday, and football’s first week of play will be Aug. 20.
