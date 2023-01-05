HSBK-W-Union Pines v Jack Britt

Union Pines guard Taryn Pekala (22) defends against Jack Britt earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines Vikings girls basketball team picked up a road win Wednesday night against the Western Harnett Eagles. The Vikings jumped out early and led for most of the game, but it was an Eagles comeback attempt that kept the Vikings on their toes late in the contest. Union Pines closed late and came away with the 35-26 win.

With 3:29 left in the fourth quarter, the sides were tied at 24 apiece. Coach Anissa Little called a timeout to gather her team. The Vikings (3-7) took the lead out of the timeout, but the Eagles (6-6) scored one of their own. Going back and forth until the Vikings defense held the Eagles scoreless in the final two minutes.

HSBK-M-Union Pines v Jack Britt

Union Pines senior Demari Patterson (23) drives to the basket during a non-conference game between against Jack Britt.

