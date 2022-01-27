With seven wrestlers taking first place, the Union Pines wrestling team claimed its 15th straight conference tournament title, this year in a new setting with the Sandhills Athletic Conference during the tournament hosted at Union Pines Wednesday.
In the final points standings from the tournament, Union Pines edged out Pinecrest 224-203.5.
The Vikings’ first-place finishers included Aiden McCafferty at 182 pounds, who was voted the conference’s wrestler of the year, and Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin was voted coach of the year in the conference.
McCafferty won his division with a pair of quick pins to set up a victory by a third-period fall over Robert Hyder from Pinecrest.
Keaton Crawford won the 106-pound division, Jayden Crawford won at 113 pounds, Johann Diaz won at 126 pounds, Gaige Lloyd won at 145 pounds, Brock Sullivan won at 170 pounds and Nicholas Mascolino won at 195 pounds.
McCafferty and Diaz were both recognized for claiming their 100th victories at the tournament.
Of the 13 wrestlers Union Pines had in the tournament, every one finished in the top four of their weight class.
Colton Collins at 220 pounds and Kellen DeVries at 285 pounds took second place.
For Pinecrest, five wrestlers finished tops in their weight class at the conference tournament for the conference’s dual team champions.
Matt Rowland remained perfect with two wins by fall to claim the 120-pound final. Riley Merchant finished first at 132 pounds, Jayden Dobeck won at 160 pounds, Will Brock won at 220 pounds and Chase Godwin won at 285 pounds.
Hyder at 182 pounds, Devin Kissinger at 138 pounds and Noah Malave at 113 pounds each came in second place for the Patriots.
Pinecrest and Union Pines are projected to host first and second round matches for the NCHSAA dual team state championships on Monday. Those brackets will be released on Saturday.
