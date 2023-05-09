There is a focus with many high school athletes that their only way to athletic success is through an NCAA Division-I program. Union Pines senior Demari Patterson looked for where he could fit in, and took the opportunity when it came his way this spring with an offer to play basketball at Shaw University.
“It was good sitting down and talking with the coaches. It felt good. It felt like I was wanted somewhere,” Patterson said. “It’s a big thing going to college and a different level, so I’m glad I get to go to a school that wants me.”
Shaw, a Division-II school in Raleigh, is coming off its first winning season in nearly five years, and wanted to add the all-conference player into its backcourt.
“In today’s age, it seems to all be about D1, D1, D1, but I feel like there is such a big thing for Demari that he just wanted to play somewhere. If you truly love the game, when your opportunity comes you are going to make the most of it, no matter where it’s at,” said Zach Marks, who coached Patterson for four years, and as a head coach this past season.
Patterson averaged 6.2 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game. He played primarily in the post, and hopes that his frame and his athleticism can serve him well taking on smaller opponents at the next level.
“I’ve got to work on it a little more, work on my handles. I feel like my physical size, I’ll be good. There’s not a lot of guys my size at guard, and I can be really tough on them on the defensive end and offensive end,” Patterson said. “They’re getting 100 percent of me. I’m going to give my all in the classroom and everything. They have a good player in their hands.”
Marks said that rebounding is one area Patterson excels at, and he won’t let his size prevent him from battling at the next level.
“When he was hurt this year it changed a lot for us. That said a lot about him. He wasn’t a scorer, but everything else he did helped the team go,” Marks said. “They’re getting a kid who is high motor. He goes nonstop all the time. He will go up against someone who’s 6-7, 6-8 and he will still get a rebound. I’ve never seen people really dominate him on the boards just because he does a good job using his body.”
This is the first Viking from the boys basketball program to sign to a college program under Marks, and the coach hopes this will stir up inspiration for his young team.
Patterson’s lifelong dream was fulfilled when Shaw gave him the offer, but he knows the work is far from over.
“I dreamed about this my whole life, and now it’s coming true. I’m going to keep on pushing and see what God does,” Patterson said. “You get to play more competition and get better every day and work out every single day. I’m looking forward to that and just getting better,”
“Just a great kid on the court and in the classroom. He comes and hangs out with me during second period. I’ve never seen a kid smile as much as he does. I think he brings that joy around everybody,” Marks said. “He’s such a good young man, and we’re super excited for him.”