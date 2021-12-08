The Union Pines girls’ basketball team picked up a Sandhills Athletic Conference win on the road against the Lee County Yellow Jackets Tuesday. After slow starts from both teams the Vikings pulled away with the win, 48-38.
The first half was all defense as neither the Vikings (4-2) nor Yellow Jackets (0-5) struggled to get anything going offensively and were tied at 17 apiece heading into the half. In the second half, the Vikings found some stride and momentum as they started to pull away with key drives, but the Yellow Jackets didn’t give up, cutting the lead from 15 points to 10.
“You have to be ready to play mentally every night, the third quarter we were able to find and lead and keep thought the rest of the game. The main thing is that we got the win on the road, and it was a conference win,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “You give the home team an advantage because you’re on the road so that you have to be mentally prepared.”
Aaliyah Balser led the Vikings with a double-double finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds and six steals. Gianna Silvestri contributed with 13 rebounds, followed by Sarah Adams with 10 points, seven rebounds.
Meghan McCaskill followed Silvestri with 12 rebounds.
Vikings Hold off Lee County
The Union Pines boys’ basketball team picked up a conference win Tuesday night at Lee County. From start to finish it was a battle as both teams hit key shots and key drives, but it was the Vikings that came out on top, 56-53.
In the fourth quarter the Yellow Jackets (1-4) were able to force key turnovers following them up with offensive scoring to make it a 5-point game. The Vikings (6-0) were able to hold on to the lead playing heavy defense and hitting the shots on the free-throw line.
Early in the first, the Vikings jumped out to a 6-0 lead and maintained a steady lead heading into the second half despite the Yellow Jackets finding momentum off turnovers in the second quarter. The Vikings were able to sneak out the win to stay perfect on the season.
“Our senior leadership really stepped up for us at the end to help secure the win for us,” Vikings coachNick Boney said on the strong finish. “We have to be able to play from start to finish on the offensive and defensive win, you have to come with a strong mindset especially on the road.”
Kelby Wright led the Vikings finishing with 21 points. Demari Patterson was a key player leading the team with rebounds to finish the game.
“We got to go hard from start to finish. Just because we’re 6-0 doesn’t mean anything, we got to play every team like they’re number one,” Patterson said on the win.
Union Pines travels to Jordan-Matthews Friday in a nonconference matchup.