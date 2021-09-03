The girls golf teams from North Moore and Union Pines played a nonconference nine-hole match at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club Thursday.
The Vikings came away with the win over the Mustangs by 32 strokes in another match to prepare for Union Pines for conference play later this month.
Union Pines’ Morgan Pettine led all players with her round of 46. Teammate Sara Adams recorded a round of 47. To round out the scoring for Union Pines, Jaclyn Manzo had a 50 and Carolyn Coffey shot a 51.
Pagie Ritter led North Moore with a round of 53. Elizabeth Johnson had a 60, Alison Bates shot a 62 and Diana Miranda shot a 64.