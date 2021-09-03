UP vs NM Golf 12.jpeg

Union Pines' Morgan Pettine watches her drive land in the first fairway in a match against North Moore at Beacon Ridge Thursday afternoon.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The girls golf teams from North Moore and Union Pines played a nonconference nine-hole match at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club Thursday.

The Vikings came away with the win over the Mustangs by 32 strokes in another match to prepare for Union Pines for conference play later this month.

Union Pines’ Morgan Pettine led all players with her round of 46. Teammate Sara Adams recorded a round of 47. To round out the scoring for Union Pines, Jaclyn Manzo had a 50 and Carolyn Coffey shot a 51.

UP vs NM Golf 09.jpeg

North Moore's Diana Miranda, left, and Paige Ritter walk the first hole during a match against Union Pines at Beacon Ridge Thursday afternoon. 

Pagie Ritter led North Moore with a round of 53. Elizabeth Johnson had a 60, Alison Bates shot a 62 and Diana Miranda shot a 64.

