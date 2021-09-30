The Union Pines football team didn’t have to look far to find an opponent for their Week 7 game that was left open after Scotland entered COVID-19 quarantine.
The Vikings travel to Anson Friday at 7 p.m. now, looking to build off a win last week against Graham.
Anson has already played one Moore County team in Pinecrest five weeks ago. The Bearcats (1-3) also are coming off their first win of the season, a 33-0 shutout over Albemarle.
So far this season, sophomore Luke Hyatt has directed the Anson offense at quarterback, with the help of several tough running backs who play both sides of the ball. Contavious Little and Toney Gainey have received most of the snaps this season for the Bearcats.
Anson’s defense is allowing more than 30 points per game to its opponents this season.
Union Pines (1-4) is looking for its first road win since the finale game of the spring season at Western Harnett in April.