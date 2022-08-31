Union Pines' Savannah McCaskill (13) and middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) get a block at the net during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Lee County Tuesday at Bob Ward Gymnasium. Union Pines won in four sets over the Yellow Jackets.
With a majority of the team new to varsity, or even new to seeing extensive playing time on the court, the Union Pines volleyball team learned a lesson that coach Felicia Marks hopes will stick with the team for the remainder of the season when it opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play at home against Lee County Tuesday night.
“I feel like they learned that no matter who we are playing in conference, we have to play,” Marks said. “We’re not just going to step out there and win it because we’ve got Union Pines across our jerseys.”
The Vikings defeated the Yellow Jackets in four sets with scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-27 and 25-13, with that third-set slip being the moral of the lesson.
“Dropping a set is never a good thing, but I think it taught us a lesson, especially for my freshmen and my newbies on varsity that we’ve got to play all 25, all three sets if we want to close out games,” Marks said. “We just have to be able to finish games.”
Stat leaders for the Vikings (3-2) in the win were Sydney Hay with 17 assists, 11 dIgs and four aces. Brisi Gonzalez had 15 digs. Devyn Craven, Ellie Chapin and Ellie Everhart each had seven kills. Savannah McCaskill had five blocks.
The Vikings travel to Terry Sanford Wednesday.
Vikings Tennis Starts Year With Two Wins
The Union Pines girls tennis team opened its season with a pair of conference wins at home by 9-0 scores. After defeating Lee County on Monday, the Vikings defeated Scotland Tuesday afternoon to jump out to a 2-0 record.
Tyne Ross won both of her singles matches and teamed up with Lily Slyman for a doubles win over the Scots. In that match, Slyman won her 36th career match, as she won her singles matches both days.
Abby Roberson won 8-0 in each of her two singles matches, and won in doubles alongside Madelyn Ragsdale. Ragsalde won both of her singles matches.
Kinsley Creel and Saeda Yoxtheimer won their first matches this week in singles action and then claimed a 8-5 win in doubles against Scotland.
Union Pines travels to Richmond Thursday.
Mustangs Snap Skid, Top Bears
Coming into Tuesday's Mid-Carolina Conference match against Chatham Central on a two-game slide, the North Moore volleyball team defeated the Bears in five sets.
In the first of two matches in the regular season between the two 1A foes in the conference, North Moore won with scores of 11-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-9.
North Moore lost to Chatham Charter on Monday at home in four sets. The Mustangs return to the court Thursday at Riverside Christian Academy.