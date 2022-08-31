HSVB-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines' Savannah McCaskill (13) and middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) get a block at the net during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Lee County Tuesday at Bob Ward Gymnasium. Union Pines won in four sets over the Yellow Jackets.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

With a majority of the team new to varsity, or even new to seeing extensive playing time on the court, the Union Pines volleyball team learned a lesson that coach Felicia Marks hopes will stick with the team for the remainder of the season when it opened Sandhills Athletic Conference play at home against Lee County Tuesday night.

“I feel like they learned that no matter who we are playing in conference, we have to play,” Marks said. “We’re not just going to step out there and win it because we’ve got Union Pines across our jerseys.”

HSVB-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines Vikings outside hitter Alleigh Mabe (8) leads a celebration during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Lee County Tuesday at home.
0E7A9721.jpeg

North Moore sophomore Sydney Russell serves the ball against Chatham Charter earlier this week.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days