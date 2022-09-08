By Zack Ciboth
Special to The Pilot
The Union Pines volleyball team won a non-conference matchup against the Triton Hawks in five sets, in a close, hard-fought match for both sides on Wednesday.
The Vikings (6-3) had the lead early in the first set, despite the Hawks (5-4) keeping up and keeping it close. It was a back and forth set with both sides holding the lead at some point and even points where it was tied, but the Vikings powered through and took the first set 25-23. Another close contested battle in the second set led to the Hawks taking the second set 25-27 to tie the match.
The third set was not close, with the Vikings jumping out to a big lead early and not looking back to take the third set by a 25-13. In the fourth set, the Vikings looked to put the Hawks away, but the Hawks took control of the fourth set early and eventually tied the match up at, by taking the set 25-16. The Vikings battled their way all the way in the fifth set to win 15-11, and take the match.
“It shows that we’re not going to quit and that is something that I am very proud of. I think there comes a time where we have to learn how to put teams away and when we have the opportunity to put teams away, but we have fight in us and that’s a positive that we can take from us. We had lots of injuries this week so we have some freshmen stepping up for us and just hoping that we can get healthy,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “I thought we were doing what we needed to do and there’s one point where we had four underclassmen on the floor at once, so having Brisi Gonzalez and Allison DeMasi back there is really helpful with the communication with senior leadership.”
Mylee Scruggs led the way with 19 assists, followed by Allie Bauer with 10. Gonzalez was the leader in digs for the Vikings with 18, along with 18 from followed by Ellie Chapin. DeMasi followed with 13 digs and Devyn Craven with six. DeMasi recorded four aces, Baur had two and Craven had three in the win.
Chapin led the way with 11 kills and Craven and Savannah McCaskill each had six on the night.
“I like that when we start to play good, we play together and lift each other up and we have more fun,” McCaskill said. “The adversity in the game adds more fun to the game, I think we were able to push through because all of us wanted to win so we played our hearts out.”
The Vikings continue Sandhills Athletic Conference play on the road Thursday night against Richmond.
”Our focus is we take everything and we say it everyday at practice and every day we have a game is one day at a time and we strive to keep things in perspective where we got to focus at the task at hand so we be Triton so now we look forward to Richmond so it will be a long night for me watching film and we make the trip down to Rockingham.” Marks said.
On Tuesday, the Vikings defeated Scotland at home in four sets. Union Pines posted scores of 25-18, 21-25, 25-12 and 25-15.
Chapin had 16 digs and 13 kills, Scruggs had 15 assists and six digs.
DeMasi had 13 digs and four aces and Gonzalez nad 12 digs.
Patriots Win Over Southern Lee
With set scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15, the Pinecrest volleyball team won on the road over Southern Lee.
Sydney Karjala had 26 assists, eight digs and three aces. Her assists set up a quick night at the net for the Pinecrest hitters. Leading that group was senior Karsen Corbett with 10 kills, Brooke Emore with nine kills, Marlee Johnson with eight kills and Jacey Olsen had seven kills.
Laiken Christman served up four aces and Scout Cain had three aces with seven assists.
Caroline Bradford recorded 10 digs and Lainey Mullins with 8 digs.
Pinecrest plays at Lee County Thursday.