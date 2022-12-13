More than a week since playing its last contest, and two practicing at the tail end of last week to make up for lost practice time with the widespread power outage, the Union Pines basketball team was sluggish coming out to start against Jordan-Matthews at home Monday.
A poor shooting night was a general observation given about the Vikings in the non-conference contest, but mentally they found a way to grind out a 55-42 win.
“The special thing about this team is we’re so tight. Off the court, we hang out together, and when we get down on ourselves and something isn’t going right, we can all talk about it and we can fix it,” sophomore Aiden Leonard said. “We talked about it at halftime and we fixed it.”
What needed fixing were defensive details and effort, coach Zach Marks said about his team after the win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Leading 23-21 at halftime, the defense picked up for Union Pines, and the offense with it.
“In the second half, we told them that we had to get back to how we play basketball. We were kind of falling into their play, and defensively we were moving too slow,” Marks said. “Second half, thankfully it got better.”
Leonard and junior Zion Kiser started causing problems for the Jets (0-5) from the top of the defense, and a string of turnovers near midcourt early in the third period led to runout scores for the Vikings on the other end.
“Me, Zion and a couple of others got easy steals off them and took it to the basket,” Leonard said.
Eight of Leonard’s 18 points came in the third quarter to help grow the lead to 11 points entering the fourth quarter.
Coming onto the varsity scene in a big way, the surprise of leading the team in scoring through the first four games isn’t a surprise to the confident guard.
“For me, I’ve always known I could score. It wasn’t really surprising to me, it was maybe to everyone else, but it’s just knowing I can do what I normally do and do it at a high level,” Leonard said. “I credit that to my training over the summer with my trainer and working out with my teammates and my coaches. Coach Marks and (assistant) coach (Christian) Locust have been big for me.”
Leonard’s energy and enthusiasm personify the mentality that the juniors and sophomores bring to the Vikings in Marks’ first season, the coach said.
“He’s a guy, especially in the summertime, and in the fall, who was looking to get into the gym, and trying to get some extra shots up after practice or after workouts,” Marks said. “You can really see him make that jump from freshman to sophomore, but really I think he’s playing like a junior, maturity wise.”
Leonard also hit the team’s lone 3-pointer in the win.
While outside shots weren’t falling, Marks saw his young team make mature decisions.
“We had a terrible shooting night. We made one three out of 10, 11 shots, but to see them in the second half adjusting and getting to the rim, as a coach, it was nice to see them not just settling for an open shot,” Marks said. “They were finding a teammate or taking a better shot on their own. In the second half we did a better job of playing with each other, rather than the first half when we played individual basketball.”
Senior Demari Patterson was more active in the second half, scoring nine of his 11 points after the intermission.
Going 12 players deep in the game, seven Vikings notched points against Jordan-Matthews.
“We’re a lot deeper than what I really expected,” Marks said. “There’s some guys coming into the game that I was unsure what they would give us. Now, I think guys are finally figuring out what their roles are on the team.”
Jordan-Matthews was led in scoring by Nick Glove and Julian Robinson with nine points each.
The Vikings travel to Lee County Tuesday to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
Union Pines Girls Get Back to Playing ‘UP-Style Basketball’ in First Win
Stumbling to start this season with a young team and many players stepping into starting and leadership roles, the Union Pines girls basketball team wanted to come back to playing like their true selves.
That was achieved Monday with a dominant 52-2 win at home over Jordan-Matthews to mark the team’s first win of the season.
“That was the one thing I said to them in the locker room, that we’ve got to play UP-style basketball. We’re going to score, we’re going to press, we’re going to pressure them, and we want to score high-percentage shots, which are layups,” Little said. “Whenever you haven’t won, you question whether you can win, so tonight gives them that solidification that they can win.”
The Vikings (1-2) held the Jets (0-7) to two made free throws in the first quarter, and then shut out the visitors over the final three quarters.
With a suffocating full court press setting up easy offensive scores off turnovers, the Vikings were just as fierce on the defensive end when they pulled back the pressure to just the halfcourt.
“We communicated well. That was one of our Achilles’ heels coming into this season. It was good to see that happen and everyone work together,” junior Corryn McCutchen said.
McCutchen entered this season as one of the role players in the past that were taking a bigger step up as a starter and was a source of guidance for the Vikings this season.
“She’s got McCutchen blood in her so I knew it was about time for it to come out,” Little said, referring to Corryn’s older sister, Cameron McCutchen, who was a standout in her time with the program. “She’s so quiet, but she’s got a lot of talent, and I’m trying to pull that out of her. It was great for her tonight. She’s a junior and she’s been on varsity since her freshman year, so to see her grow from her freshman year to now to where I’m depending on her to not only be a support player, but to be one of our leaders.”
McCutchen had 12 points in the win, with a majority of her scoring coming off steals in the backcourt with the applied pressure from the Vikings. Her initial impact as a starter is something that McCutchen said she has worked to prepare for now that she is moving into the starting lineup this season.
“I’ve had to make myself realize that I have to start out strong from the beginning. As a bench player, you kind of get a minute to warm up when you get on the floor. As a starter, you have to be ready as soon as you hit the floor,” McCutchen said.
Adding into the scoring for the Vikings were Taryn Pekala and Mikayla Dunn with nine points each, Savannah McCaskill and Meghan McCaskill with six points each and Natalie Auman with four points.
“We’ve got a whole new team this year, I got moved up to being a starter and it’s exciting to see what we can do. With a new situation and a new team, we don’t have as much chemistry, and we’re seeing how we can build on that with our potential,” McCutchen said.
Little mentioned how the number of players seeing time in the game will pay dividends later on this season, and possibly later this week with two more games slated to close out the week.
“I feel like hopefully it gives us confidence. We go to Lee County tomorrow for the first conference game. You’d rather go in there with at least one win,” Little said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.