Union Pines senior Jonathan Foster knows that even though he signed his letter of intent last week to play baseball next year at Southeastern Community College, the work is far from over.
The right-handed relief pitcher this season for the Vikings is not content with where he’s at as a player now, but hopes two years at the junior college in Whiteville will change that.
“When I got to go down there on my visit and talk with Coach (Daniel) Britt, it really spoke to me. He told me he saw me as a developing player,” Foster said. “He basically said he could turn me into something he really wanted to. He said that me and him had about the same body in high school. He went to the pros and played, pitched in the pros so if he can get me there, I’m willing to go work with him.”
Foster said that the Rams see him as a starting pitcher, but he will have to work to get innings on the mound.
“It’s not automatic when you get down there,” he said. “Everyday something can happen. You never know if somebody can be better than you one day and continue to get better than you. So you’ve always got to work every day. No matter how you do it, you’ve got to do it some way or the other.”
Union Pines coach Eric Marion said Foster's combination of fastball and change-up works well for him, and his command also has helped him this season.
“He’s going to fill up the strike zone,” Marion said. “He’s not one that’s going to throw it 90 miles an hour, but he’s going to change speeds. He’s going to fill it up.”
Through seven appearances on the mound this season, Foster has pitched 9 ⅔ innings, with seven strikeouts. He has allowed five hits and four walks and four earned runs in those appearances.
“It’s a real honor, to be honest,” Foster said of his signing. “It’s always been something growing up you wanted to do. I couldn’t be any happier to be continuing the career, to go somewhere I want to play and then hopefully go from there. Maybe somewhere bigger and play somewhere better. There’s a lot to look forward to.”
Southeastern Community College finished 10-27-1 this season. Foster is the fourth current Union Pines baseball player to sign to play in college.
