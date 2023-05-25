HSFB-Union Pines

The Union Pines Vikings football team held a Union Pines Vikings Football Spring Showcase and Family Day at Wilhoit Stadium, May 23, 2023 at Wilhoit Stadium, Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. After the team’s individual and position work, and a 7-on-7 session, players, coaches, families, and friends heard a motivational speech from Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne. In 2015, Payne, then a Sgt. 1st Class, received the Medal of Honor for his actions while on a mission to rescue 70 Iraqi hostages in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. Payne is currently assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The final huddle for the spring football season was a little larger than the more than 50 Union Pines football players, who have spent the spring honing on the fundamentals to get a head start for the summer.

The coaching staff encourages the families of the players to come down on the field for a post practice message from the coaches, as well as a motivational speech on being “uncommon” by U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne, a Medal of Honor recipient. The final practice was a family night for the program, and those families joined in to break down the huddle.

