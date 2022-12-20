With four wrestlers claiming top honors, the Union Pines wrestling team claimed the team title at the Battle at the Beach wrestling tournament over the weekend.
The Vikings’ top finishers included Finn McCafferty at 138 pounds, Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds, Nick Mascolino at 182 pounds, and Colton Collins at 220 pounds.
McCafferty’s title came with a tech fall win over Michael Cavallini from North Myrtle Beach. Sullivan won by a 10-8 decision over Shawn Disbennett from Dixon. Mascolino won in the semifinals and finals by fall. Collins won by fall over Nick Chirco from West Brunswick in the 220-pound title bout.
Aiden Enright, Keaton Crawford and Jayden Crawford all took runner-up in their weight class.
Enright lost a 7-0 decision in the 106-pound final, Keaton dropped a 7-4 decision at 113 pounds, and Jayden lost by fall in the 126-pound final.
Dantrell Williams finished third at 195 pounds, and Dustin Maness took fourth at 170 pounds.
The Vikings wrestle in Chapel Hill at the Tiger Classic on Thursday and Friday.
Patriots Compete at WRAL Invitationals
Boys and girls wrestlers from the Pinecrest wrestling program competed at the WRAL-HighSchoolOT Invitational over the weekend contested at Knightdale High School.
The Pinecrest girls finished fourth with an individual winner, and the boys took eighth.
Megan Rowland won the girls 107-pound class with three wins by fall, all ending in the first two periods. Rowland won by fall in the first period in the final match over Lily Prendergast from South Brunswick, a state title winner in last year’s NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
Also placing for the Patriots were Jocylen Mattingly at 138 pounds, and Ava Weber at 126 pounds.
Mattingly finished third in her division, wrestling back from a loss in the semifinals to defeat Kennedie Snow of Havelock by a third-period fall in the third-place match. Weber was defeated in the semifinals and then lost by fall in the third-place match.
On the boys side, three Patriots placed in the top eight, led by senior Jayden Dobeck with a first-place finish at 170 pounds.
Dobeck won by pin in his first three matches, and held off Franklin Melton from Clayton in a 3-2 decision for the title.
Riley Merchant finished third at 145 pounds, and Ethan Finn, at 113 pounds, finished eighth.
Merchant lost by tech fall in the semifinals, and then wrestled back with a win by fall in the consolation semifinals, and then he won a 6-0 decision in the third-place match.
Pinecrest will also wrestle this week at the Tiger Classic.