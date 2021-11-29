With several starters out and four weight classes without an entry, the Union Pines wrestling team managed to finish second at the Jim Key Invitational hosted at Southern Durham Saturday.
"We had some guys with their families for the holiday, some injuries, and a couple of other situations but it is not a big issue,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “We are just trying to develop our full team right now and opportunities like this, where younger guys get a chance to compete are great for us."
The ten Vikings finished with 126.5 points behind Laney with 271 points. The group included one senior, one junior, and eight freshman and sophomores.
Freshmen Keaton Crawford at 106 pounds and Finn McCafferty at 132 pounds finished second in their brackets, and so did senior David Worley at 138 pounds. Jayden Crawford at 113 pounds, JT Erle at 120 pounds, Houston Leeah at 152 pounds and Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds each finished third in their division. Also contributing were Joseph Vrabcak at 145 pounds; Dantrell Williams at 170 pounds and Treven McLaughin at 220 pounds.
Union Pines wrestles in a quad meet at A.L. Brown on Friday and will wrestle in the Lake Norman Duals Saturday.