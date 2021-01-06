Union Pines defeats Southern Lee, 3-0; remains only unbeaten team in conference.

Union Pines outside hitter Gianna Silvestri reaches down for a pass during a Tri-County Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines volleyball team dropped its second straight match on Tuesday night at Triton. The loss also marks the first Tri-County Conference loss since 2017 for the Vikings.

Triton (6-3, 5-3 TRC) came back winning the final three sets after Union Pines took the first two. Set scores were 21-25, 13-25, 25-14, 25-20 and 15-13.

Union Pines (8-2, 8-2 TRC) was led by junior Gianna Silvestri with 24 kills and 20 digs. Senior Ali Polidori had 26 assists, 18 digs and 11 kills.

Junior Faith Driver had seven assists, six kills and four blocks.

The Vikings close out the regular season Thursday at home against Western Harnett.

