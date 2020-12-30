Union Pines falls to Northwest Guilford, 3-0

Union Pines' Tyne Ross (1) and middle hitter Faith Driver (12) go up for a block against Northwest Guilford Wednesday in Cameron. Northwest Guilford defeated Union Pines, 3-0.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines volleyball team dropped its first match of the season at home to Northwest Guilford on Wednesday to close out the 2020 calendar year.

The visitors claimed the win in three sets, 25-13, 25-23 and 25-20.

Northwest Guilford (10-1) ranks in the top 10 in the state’s 4A rankings according to MaxPreps.

For Union Pines (8-1) in the loss, senior Ali Polidori had 16 assists, five aces and four kills, while fellow senior Morgan Prots had six kills and nine digs.

Freshman Tyne Ross had four kills, three blocks and two aces.

Union Pines closes out Tri-County Conference play at Triton on Tuesday and with Western Harnett at home on Thursday. A win in either match locks in the Vikings’ conference title outright.

