The Union Pines Vikings girls basketball team picked up a conference win at home Friday night against the Southern Lee Cavaliers in dominant fashion. From tip to finish the Vikings were able to get stops and get multiple scoring runs together to cruise past the Cavaliers, 51-10.
The Vikings (9-7) got off to an 8-0 run early in the first quarter and didn’t look back, the Cavaliers (3-7) were able to get two points on the board and then went quiet for the next quarter and half being held scoreless until a few shots were made, the Vikings led 30-5 heading into the half. The Vikings held the Cavs to just five points in the second half as they picked up the win.
“The defense and intensity. We were really just working on getting our intensity level up and letting our defense transition into offense,” coach Anissa Little said on the win. “We have a good mindset, and we understand that each game we got to get better, and we did that tonight, so we got to transition that into Tuesday.”
Sara Adams led the way finishing with 15 points. Aaliyah Balser followed behind finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Gianna Silvestri contributed with 10 points and seven rebounds. Taryn Pekala was a defensive threat for the Vikings finishing with seven assists, seven steals and six points.
“I think we played together tonight, and we played with fire and preparing for next week,” Adams said. “We're going through everything with new plays and just trying to bring the energy for next week.”
Union Pines Rolls Past Southern Lee Boys
The Union Pines Vikings boys basketball team picked up a home conference win Friday night against the Southern Lee Cavaliers. The Cavs kept the fight close early, but with help from the post and momentum in the second half, the Vikings pulled away to win, 62-37.
The Cavs (1-11) brought the fight early to the Vikings (14-2) as they hung around much of the first half with the Vikings leading 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 25-23 heading into the half. The Vikings found the energy through defensive stops and inside scoring as they posted 37 points In the second half in the win.
“Our pressure defense was not as good early on and it gave us more energy in the second half, we went back to our original starting five and then we were able to put Isaiah (Robbins) in and help us pull away,” coach Nick Boney said on the win. “We're trying to stay piece by piece with Richmond in the conference”.
Robbins led the way for the Vikings finishing with 21 points, Kelby Wright followed with 11 points.
“We did messy things at times, but we were able to make this comeback and everyone wanted to do their part.” Robbins said. “We just have to continue to take it game by game.”
The Vikings will host Pinecrest Tuesday in a doubleheader with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
Cummings Girls Rally Late to Beat North Moore
Trailing by two points going into the fourth quarter, the Cummings girls basketball team mounted a large run to cap the Mid-Carolina Conference game at North Moore Friday.
The Mustangs were held without a field goal in the fourth quarter, outside of a game-ending shot that was not enough to overcome the margin the Cavaliers built for a 41-34 victory.
North Moore (1-7) held a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter, but was held to one point for the final quarter until an Abbie McNeill bucket at the buzzer provided the only made basket in the quarter for the Mustangs. During that scoring drought, Cummings turned up the intensity on both sides of the ball to come from behind for its first victory.
A Taleah Cochran-Chisholm layup with a little less than two minutes to go in the third quarter put North Moore up 31-21 before the Cavs closed on a 20-3 run.
Cochran-Chisholm led the Mustangs with 14 points and McNeill chipped in 11 points.
Jade Snipes led Cummings with 15 points and DiNya Farrell scored 10 points.
The Mustangs play at Jordan-Matthews Friday.
Conference-Leading Cavs Top Mustangs
Undefeated and Mid-Carolina Conference leading Cummings flexed its muscle against North Moore in Robbins Friday with a 76-36 win.
North Moore (4-5) quickly fell behind 19-4 after the first quarter, but showed lift in the second quarter behind a Javory Wall scoring stretch to make it 29-19 midway through the second quarter. That would be the closest the Mustangs would draw the rest of the way.
Wall scored eight points to lead North Moore, Kamren Clark added seven points and Colby Pennington and Logan Ritter each scored six points apiece.
Cummings (9-0) was led in scoring by Johnniyus Sharpe with 16 points and Kaden Hammond with 15 points.
North Moore plays at Jordan-Matthew Friday.
Pinecrest Sweeps Bucks
The Pinecrest girls basketball team opened with 21 points to run away with a 64-30 win over Hoke County at home Friday.
The Patriots (8-4) were led in scoring by three double-digit point contributors in Donaka Owens, Haley Kallgren and Emmie Modlin. Owens and Kallgren scored 12 points each and Modlin scored 10 points.
In the boys game, Pinecrest opened up an eight-point lead out to 20 points after the third quarter for a 72-41 win at home over Hoke County.
The Patriots take on Union Pines on the road Tuesday.