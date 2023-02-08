HSBK-W-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines Vikings guard Lunden Brown (10) and Union Pines Vikings Meghan McCaskill (1) fight for the ball during a Sandhills Athletic Conference girls basketball game between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Southern Lee, 55-28.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines girls basketball team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers Tuesday night. The Vikings used momentum and bursts of energy to jump out early and control the pace of the game from start to finish for a win at home 55-28. 

The Vikings (9-11, 6-5 Sandhills) and the Cavaliers (5-15, 2-9 Sandhills) traded basket for basket early, but an 11-0 run started by the Vikings with three minutes to go in the first quarter pushed out to an early lead. Megan McCaskill, Mikayla Dunn, Taryn Pekala and Corryn McCutchen had buckets for the Vikings in the run. From there, things started to click for the Vikings taking a comfortable lead 33-17 heading into the half. 

HSBK-M-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines Vikings Owen St. John (33) drives to the basket during a Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball game between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Union Pines High School . Southern Lee defeated Union Pines, 53-29.

