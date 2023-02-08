Union Pines Vikings guard Lunden Brown (10) and Union Pines Vikings Meghan McCaskill (1) fight for the ball during a Sandhills Athletic Conference girls basketball game between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Southern Lee, 55-28.
Union Pines Vikings Owen St. John (33) drives to the basket during a Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball game between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Union Pines High School . Southern Lee defeated Union Pines, 53-29.
The Union Pines girls basketball team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers Tuesday night. The Vikings used momentum and bursts of energy to jump out early and control the pace of the game from start to finish for a win at home 55-28.
The Vikings (9-11, 6-5 Sandhills) and the Cavaliers (5-15, 2-9 Sandhills) traded basket for basket early, but an 11-0 run started by the Vikings with three minutes to go in the first quarter pushed out to an early lead. Megan McCaskill, Mikayla Dunn, Taryn Pekala and Corryn McCutchen had buckets for the Vikings in the run. From there, things started to click for the Vikings taking a comfortable lead 33-17 heading into the half.
The second half was no different for the Vikings, picking up where they left off. The Vikings were able to thwart any comeback attempt from the Cavaliers en route to win at home on senior night.
“Our transition game was great. We knew that’s what we had to do, that’s kind of our bread and butter. If we can run, get out a run and score some easy baskets, I think it helps us even whenever we have to play in the half court. We have more confidence so I felt like we had done a good job of that,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “I felt like we did a very good job with our press. I felt like we got some turnovers, which transitioned into easy baskets and they were never able to just come down and get in a set and I felt like we did a good job diverting what they wanted to do.”
McCutchen led the way for the Vikings finishing with 22 points, Pekala followed with 15 points, Savannah McCaskill and Lunden Brown had six points each and Meghan McCaskill and Dunn finished off the scoring with four points.
“We just played together and kept our intensity up, just trying to win for the seniors and let them go out on a good note,” McCutchen said. “They’re all just really great teammates. I’ve know Lunden and Megan since we were five years old, and seeing them progress along with me it's been great. Amelia I didn’t meet her until I got to high school but she’s been a great teammate for the last two years and I’m gonna miss all of them.”
The McCaskill sisters combined for a total of 24 rebounds on the night with Savannah bringing down 16 rebounds and Meghan with eight rebounds. On the defensive side of the ball, McCutchen led in steals with five and Pekala had five as well.
“They’re a great group of girls. They work hard, they try to do what I ask them to do and so it's just a great group of girls to coach. Obviously my seniors are special in particular, Megan because shes played for me for four years, so it’s a bittersweet moment,” Little said. “I’m happy for her and sad all at the same time and with Lunden and Amelia, it’s the same way. They played for me for two years and getting to know her and she's been a good supporter role player role and Lunden coming in this year has ended up being our best defensive player so I’m really going to miss them all.”
Cavs Complete Sweep of Vikings
The Union Pines boys basketball team lost Tuesday night to the Southern Lee Cavaliers. The Cavaliers took advantage of a slow start from the Vikings, and used that to capitalize on the offensive end for a road win, 55-29.
The Cavaliers (9-14, 2-9 Sandhills) jumped on the Vikings (9-12, 2-9) early, and they led 7-3 early, and the Cavs took it out more to a 17-10 lead heading into the second quarter. The Cavaliers went on a series of runs that put them in the driver seat with a 27-14 lead at the half.
The Vikings started to make a comeback in the second half, but were quickly shut down as the Cavaliers led 35-21 after three quarters.
“Just our energy has to be different. I think just because certain people aren’t playing, our energy has dropped over the last couple games,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “I know it's tough because we're kind of on a little losing skid right now, and you either got to fight through it or move on to the next one. I tried to tell them that over the last couple games, and hopefully the next couple days of practice we can get the message across and get ready for Pinecrest.”
Owen St John led the way for the Vikings finishing with eight points, Jaylen Kyle and Trent Hilburn had seven each on the night.
Isaiah Upchurch led the way for Southern Lee finishing with 13 points
The Vikings wrap up the regular season on Friday against Pinecrest at home, before getting ready for conference tournament play.