The Union Pines girls lacrosse team had just taken a three-goal lead late over Jack Britt Monday and the visiting Buccaneers took a timeout.
Before breaking the huddle, Union Pines coach Todd Telemeco’s message of wanting the team to bring intensity to finish the game echoed outside of the huddle for nearly everyone in Woodrow Wilhoit Stadium to hear him. And his team responded.
Union Pines responded by securing the ensuing draw and doing their best to kill the remaining two minutes on the clock by passing the ball around to secure a 13-10 win.
The Vikings (2-2, 1-1) scored three straight goals in the final five minutes of the contest to secure the first conference win of the season.
“They had better ball control and getting the draw control was important to us,” Telemeco said. “We finally got three in a row after going back and forth for draw control. The decision making was much better.”
With the score tied at 10-all, goals from Addison Voltis, Ariana Cline and Janie Spicer provided the final push for Union Pines to come out on top.
Voltis and Cline, a pair of freshmen, led the team in scoring with Cline scoring four times and Voltis netting three goals.
The offensive efficiency late in the game came as the offense’s decision making improved.
“When they came in, they made better decisions on the cuts and got it to the person who was actually open, instead of trying to force it on the triple team, which we did about four times before that. We said, ‘If you saw a double team, somebody’s got to be open,’ and they found the open player,” Telemeco said. “It was phenomenal decision making, especially when we had two of our main offensive players on the sidelines with concussions.”
Spicer distributed five assists in the win.
With the injuries, Telemeco has seen his younger players pick up in the absence of the team’s leaders.
“I think we have good team chemistry. One thing we have going for us, is even with us down players, we have people who are trying to step up,” he said. “They are new so they are asking good questions and they are learning every game and getting better every time we get on the field.”
Before the late flurry, the score remained closely contested for the first 55 minutes of the contest.
Being told before the game the officiating would be called closely, the Union Pines defense took time to adjust, Telemeco said. Izzy Bonillo recorded 12 saves in goal for the Vikings.
Viking Boys Still Growing After Loss to Bucs
With a roster composed of mostly new players to the game of lacrosse, Union Pines boys lacrosse coach Tim Ripley has a unique way of describing what the Vikings are going through early on this season.
“It’s tough for first-year programs. We’re building the airplane in flight,” he said after a 12-6 loss at home to Jack Britt Monday. “It’s going to take some time.”
In the closest contest for the Vikings (0-5, 0-2) so far this season, they showed their ability to hang with an established program. Union Pines responded to nearly every Jack Britt goal in the first period, and trailed 6-3 at halftime.
The Viking defense made adjustments on the fly in the match, including holding the Bucs scoreless over nearly the final six minutes of the third period.
“Our defense is fantastic. The kids are awesome. There’s not a defender that hasn’t played in every game so far,” Ripley said. “It’s not a depth issue, because we are very even across the board for defense. I’m very confident with our defense, but this isn’t a game where you can just figure it out overnight. It takes a lot of work.”
Aidyn Rombalski continued to lead the Vikings’ attack this season with two goals in the loss. He was aided in scoring by Michael Strohacker with two goals, Zach McCormick with one goal and Maddox Carter with one goal.
“He’s been standing on his head for us,” Ripley said of Rombalski. “He’s really been a leader on this team even as a sophomore.”
Dustin Schroder recorded 21 saves in goal for the Vikings.
With the program continuing to find its first win in its first year of existence, Ripley said the growth of the younger players has been impressive. With that, he sees where the work will pay off sooner rather than later.
“Eventually we are going to bring one home,” Ripley said. “It’s just a matter of time.”
Union Pines hosts Cape Fear Thursday in a doubleheader.
Patriots Topple Terry Sanford
The Pinecrest lacrosse teams claimed a road sweep of Terry Sanford Monday to stay undefeated in the conference on both the boys and girls sides.
The Pinecrest girls team picked up a 16-15 win at Terry Sanford via an overtime goal to improve to 2-2 overall on the season.
The Pinecrest boys won 15-3 over Terry Sanford to improve to 2-0 in conference play this season.
Pinecrest returns to the lacrosse team Wednesday for the boys at Wakefield, and the girls and boys at Jack Britt Friday.
