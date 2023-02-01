HSBK-W-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines guard guard Taryn Pekala (22) gets fired up during a Sandhills Athletic Conference girls basketball game between Union Pines and Lee County, earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines girls basketball team defeated the Richmond Raiders Tuesday night at home. After shaking off a low scoring first quarter, the Vikings built momentum to take down the Raiders at home, 40-27 in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.

The first quarter saw the Vikings (7-11, 4-5 Sandhills) and the Raiders (8-12, 5-5 Sandhills) be very limited in a defensive first quarter, with the Vikings coming out with the 4-3 lead to end the first. The Vikings started to build momentum in the second quarter, even though the Raiders kept it close. To end the half, the Vikings went on a 7-0 run in the last three minutes to take a 20-12 lead into the half.

HSBK-M-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines guard Trent Hilburn (22) moves the ball during a Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball game between Union Pines and Lee County earlier this season.

