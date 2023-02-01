The Union Pines girls basketball team defeated the Richmond Raiders Tuesday night at home. After shaking off a low scoring first quarter, the Vikings built momentum to take down the Raiders at home, 40-27 in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.
The first quarter saw the Vikings (7-11, 4-5 Sandhills) and the Raiders (8-12, 5-5 Sandhills) be very limited in a defensive first quarter, with the Vikings coming out with the 4-3 lead to end the first. The Vikings started to build momentum in the second quarter, even though the Raiders kept it close. To end the half, the Vikings went on a 7-0 run in the last three minutes to take a 20-12 lead into the half.
“We got a couple of steals and scored easy baskets. That kind of was the shift. We picked up our defense and got pressing a little bit, got a couple steals, got some easy baskets and that was it,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said.
“It felt good, like that’s the motivation we need all the time. We’ve got to start strong with it and just finish strong with it,” Sophomore guard Tayrn Pekala said.
The Raiders started the second half cutting the Vikings lead in half and found themselves back in the game, but the Vikings capitalized off a few key steals that led to points in the paint to lead 30-21 heading into the fourth quarter. From there, the Vikings didn’t look back and sealed the win at home.
“It started from when Mikayla hit a layup, and then we just kept stealing the ball and jumped the passes,” Pekala said. “The quick passes and we got a bunch of layups and I think that really helped shift the game for us in advantage.”
Pekala led the way for the Vikings finishing with 13 points, Savannah McCaskill followed with eight points and Dunn with seven points.
“We wanted to make sure we played our game but didn't allow them to get back in this and the first five minutes of this third quarter was real important,” Little said.
Other Viking contributors were Meghan McCaskill with six points, Corryn McCutchen with four and Lunden Brown with two.
“We sat down without coach and kind of talked about it and said if we come in here talking and just communicating we're in it,” Pekala said. “Last time we played (Richmond) we had high energy, but in the last minute or so we lost it. I think that knowing about the last game coming into this game, we knew we had to keep the energy up the whole game.”
Meghan McCaskill also brought down 15 rebounds in the win.
“I felt like we had good energy. I felt like we finally gelled. It was a team effort, everyone was sharing the ball scoring in transition and that’s where we’re best. Our defense was transitioning into offense and we wanted to continue that throughout the game, and that was one of the emphasis at halftime.” Little said.
Raiders Overcome Early Viking Lead
The Union Pines Vikings boys basketball team was defeated Tuesday night by the Richmond Raiders. The Vikings jumped out to an early lead before a pair of runs from the visitors turned the game into a different direction. From there the Raiders used the second half to pull away with the 74-57.
The first quarter saw the Vikings (9-10, 2-7 Sandhills) hold a lead early but the Raiders (18-2, 10-0 Sandhills) took back the lead and it was a battle. The Vikings came out with the 17-11 lead heading into the second before the Raiders battled back and eventually took back the lead with about two minutes remaining in the half. From there it was a battle but saw the Raiders this time with the advantage leading 35-31 at the half.
“Our guys didn’t back down, especially after how the last game was. I think it's hard as a high schooler to figure out and put it past them,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “I think, for us, it's all about playing our game, and shutting out the rest of the noise. I was proud of our guys for starting how we did, I just wish we kept it up for 16 more minutes.”
The second half saw the Raiders continue their momentum with a couple key treys from a pair of Richmond shooters that put the game away for the Raiders on the road.
“We’re a very young team, so for some of them it's all a mental game. They make a couple of mistakes and drop their heads, and I think that’s something we do as coaches to tell them, ‘Hey you made a mistake, just get it back on defense,’” Marks said.
Trent Hillburn led the way for the Vikings finishing with 18 points, Jaylen Kyle followed with 11 and Demari Patterson and Aiden Leonard had eight each.
Julian Cole finished with 29 points for the Raiders.